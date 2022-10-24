Sired by Greendale 190065, the 16.6-micron ram had a Merino plus index of 193 and a fibre production index of 183, which was in the top 5 per cent and 1pc of the industry, a yearling clean fleece weight of 34.3, an adult clean fleece weight measuring 33.1, yearling fibre diameter value of -2.2 and a yearling staple strength of 2.9.