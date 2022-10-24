Delivering solar to the locals

What started as a sole trader operation quickly grew into a strong dedicated team, committed to designing and installing the best solar options available to their clients. The Redfern family are well known, respected, and hard working.
In the heart of the Central West, NSW Country Solar are ideally situated to deliver solar solutions to meet the ever-increasing demands of rural and regional NSW.
Located on Lee Street in Wellington the team are local to the area and understand the intricacies of country living.
Company director Will Redfern has always had a keen interest in technology, quality products, and innovation, which led to his desire to create his own business in 2015.
What started as a sole trader operation quickly grew into a strong dedicated team, committed to designing and installing the best solar options available to their clients.
The Redfern family are well known, respected, and hard working.
Farmers with deep roots in the community, Will's grandparents could not have anticipated the investment and impact their children and grandchildren would create.
Their dedication and commitment to quality workmanship is certainly an inherited trait that is benefiting the region with their specialised trades.
NSW Country Solar are Clean Energy Council (CEC) accredited for the design, supply, and installation of solar and storage.
NSW Country Solar are a team that is involved in every step of the process and ensure the system is tailored to meet the specific generation requirements of each customer.
Solar should never be a "one size fits all" attitude as people power their lives differently.
NSW Country Solar are dedicated to finding the best options to ensure you are always getting the most out our your solar, no matter your location.
Whether it is solar panels, invertors, batteries or back-up generation, the NSW Country Solar team has a proven track record for generating off-grid power in rural and remote NSW using trusted quality products.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.