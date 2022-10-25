Maclean High School agricultural teacher Chris Kirkland said the North Coast National experience had provided the best result for his students, eclipsing last year's champion steer at the Tamworth northern schools competition.
"The pandemic rule meant the kids couldn't lead or parade; we sent our steers there to be judged without the students," said Mr Kirkland. "At Lismore the kids really got involved and they were tickled pink with their results."
The Limousin cross steer that won the schools' led competition at Lismore this year was produced in the Lower Clarence and bought off-farm with the students making the decisions.
The troop of green and white shirts were seen all around the show ring, from mucking out stalls to leading cattle prepared through their own fitting service.
Plenty of students do similar, just not in the numbers that Maclean can at the moment.
"They're just excited to be out there," said the former Collarenebri teacher who moved to the coast to be closer to retiring relatives four years ago. "For us to win here, we are on a roll."
In the open steer carcase competition Alstonville High School was the most vocal in claiming top gong with a steers in the heavier class dominating competition to produce 89.38 points.
More than half the steer numbers came from schools, which prepared and exhibited 25 of the 40 that came to Lismore. More had been expected ahead of the forecast.
Casino High School was successful in taking home the perpetual hoof and hook trophy after placing first in its led class, 361-430 kilograms liveweight, and second on the hook with 89.01 points.
The students' school steer, a Simmental cross, was purchased out of the Northern Rivers Livestock Exchange and prepared by an experienced team, that also breeds stud Charolais with their heifer, Casino Sunflower, 18 months, taking home the junior champion female ribbon for the breed.
Woodenbong High made up two thirds of the winning the pen of three with Limousin steers. Bellingen High helped make up the numbers for second place with Red Poll, in conjunction with Bellarosa Red poll stud at Bellingen.
