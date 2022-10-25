The latest sign of serious nervousness about the stock market came last week, with Beston Global Foods (ASX code BFC) offering new shares at a whopping 60 per cent discount.
The shares are priced at only 2.5 cents each. They were as high as 6.5c just before the announcement. Four months ago they were 89c.
The company wants to raise $28.2 million. To rake in that amount by selling shares at only 2.5c means it has to sell more than 1.1 billion new shares, doubling the number of BFC shares on the market.
Each share should therefore be worth half what it was before the rights issue, but the good news is that they have not fallen quite that far.
The last time he looked, they were around 3.7c, not 3.25c. If that price holds, anyone taking up the rights can then sell them later at a slight profit.
The other good news is that BFC has "firm binding commitments for $27.3 million", almost the entire offer.
The biggest chunk will be used to make up for the losses incurred during the pandemic by cutting debt by $16 million, reducing its gearing to 40pc.
The rest will go mainly on expansion and increasing efficiency in its cheese and dairy nutritionals manufacturing.
Any investor whose name is on the register by October 28 can apply.
Despite his pessimism about the market, the Punter is strongly tempted to take up his entitlement, but as usual, will wait until nearer the closing date of November 22.
Meanwhile, the battle over that other dairy nutritional company, Australian Dairy Nutritionals (AHF) is heating up ahead of the general meeting called by the dissident shareholders, which will be held online on November 16.
The Punter is still undecided but is still leaning towards supporting the existing board.
The company is virtually debt-free and appears to be on the brink of making money from its A2 organic infant formula.
