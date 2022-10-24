The Land
Consistent wool and carcase size create record average for Fosterfield Fine Merinos

October 24 2022 - 8:00am
Fosterfield Fine Wools top priced ram of $4500 with stud principal Scott Seaman, agent Markus Schembri, Nutrien Livestock, Bathurst, and buyers Tim and Jock Johnston, Cargo.

Fosterfield Fine Wools at The Rocks, Bathurst, sold 35 of 40 Merino rams on Sunday to a top price of $4500 and a new stud record average of $1860.

