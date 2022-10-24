Fosterfield Fine Wools at The Rocks, Bathurst, sold 35 of 40 Merino rams on Sunday to a top price of $4500 and a new stud record average of $1860.
"Last year, was our best ever result with a total clearance - this result was just as pleasing due to the challenges of wet weather," said stud principal Scott Seaman, who reported that the rain stayed away for the sale, although pasture reared rams didn't fancy the five days they were drafted in an out of the shearing shed, to keep their wool clean, awaiting sale.
Top priced bid went to a Roseville Park sired poll with 16.7 micron, 2.5 standard deviation, 15.3 coefficient variant, and 99per cent clean fleece. Repeat buyers Tim and Kelli Johnston, Annandale at Cargo, came away with three other lots including the second highest priced ram for $3750, with 15 micron, 2.5SD and 16.3CV with a 99.9pc clean fleece.
They farm with their two sons Jock and Angus and returned to buy Fosterfield rams because of their ability to introduce a number of traits, not just better wool to their flock. The Roseville Park blood offered by Fosterfield gave confidence to their bidding.
"These rams are doing a job for us. We're getting better carcase on our lambs and there has been improved fleece weight," Mr Johnston said, pointing out that after four years the Fosterfield traits are starting to show through Annandale's flock. "We are able to maintain a 17 micron fleece while cutting 6 kilograms."
Volume buyers the Azavedo family, Bathurst, bought seven rams with half a dozen going to Tiffany Bestwick, Allambi at Millthorpe,who said the Fosterfield blood had delivered nicer wool while improving weaning size lambs.
Show results this year have been very encouraging, with local wins and a Sydney Royal ribbon as part of a team of growers winning grand champion Merino fleece district exhibit.
Mr Seaman said Fosterfield prides itself on the production of uniform wool that stands up well in wet weather.
"We focus on wool type and quality," Mr Seaman said. "It is nice and white with good definition. We've got the wool grease and the wool wax right for the tablelands and combined with body structure the wool fleece doesn't trap moisture. The animal suffers with all the rain, as you'd expect, but their wool is unaffected.
"We're happy with our production. We keep the fibre measurements tight. We're not breeding to a micron, but rather to consistent measurements of standard deviation of less than three and a coefficient of 15 or less. The staple is strong. It has tensile strength."
The sale was conducted by Nutrient Ag Solutions at Bathurst with David Gardiner and Marcus Schembri taking the bids.
