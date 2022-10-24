Quality steers from the Rylstone district topped the Dubbo store cattle sale on Friday, reaching a top of $2110 a head.
The yarding of 600 head consisted of very good runs of cattle, according to auctioneer Mark Garland, PT Lord Dakin and Associates, Dubbo.
"The main run of Angus steer weaners made from $1650 to $1880 a head with the lighter calves, under 200kg, making from $1300 to $1630," he said.
Limited crossbred calves were penned, making from $950 to $1050.
Charolais cross cows on their second calves were at the top of the cow and calf market. They had four to six-week-old calves at foot and sold to $3725/unit.
The top of the Angus cows and calves made $3150 while the run of Santa and Santa cross units made from $2950 to $3550/unit.
A consignment of black baldy cows with two-month-old calves at foot sold for $3060/unit.
Brahman cross cows with calves at foot sold from $2800 to $2820, while plainer units sold from $2250 to $2750.
There were limited numbers of PTIC cows in the sale. A pen of Brahman cross red tag cows made $2400 while a quality consignment of Angus heifers, also red tag, made $2550.
In the heifer market, the Rylstone cattle topped the market again, selling from $1550 to $1830.
The main run of British-bred heifers sold from $1300 to $1500, while a run of Santa heifer weaners topped at $1400.
Lightweight heifers sold from $840 to $1200.
There was good buyer support from Condobolin, Tullibigeal, Forbes, Nevertire, Gulargambone and Coonamble districts.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.