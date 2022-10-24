The Land
Home/Markets

Steers to $2110 at Dubbo store sale

Simon Chamberlain
By Simon Chamberlain
Updated October 24 2022 - 11:42pm, first published 8:36pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Charolais cross cows on their second calves were at the top of the market at Dubbo's store sale on Friday. They made $3725.

Quality steers from the Rylstone district topped the Dubbo store cattle sale on Friday, reaching a top of $2110 a head.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Simon Chamberlain

Simon Chamberlain

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.