Reducing the impact of frost and heat onfarm through a $9.3 million GRDC co-investment

October 25 2022 - 12:00am
Reducing the impact of frost and heat onfarm

A $9.3 MILLION co-investment supported by the Grains Research and Development Corporation (GRDC), will work to determine the definitive impacts of frost and heat risk on grains crops and develop tangible, commercial products that growers can use to mitigate risk.

