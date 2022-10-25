Looking for grapes he believed would be sustainable Hunter Valley winemaker Aaron Mercer turned to Canowindra's Windowrie Estate - and the move is reaping rewards.
When the medal winning wines at the 2022 ICC Sydney NSW Wine Awards were revealed this month they including a wine made from grapes grown at Windowrie.
Mercer's 2021 Montepulciano, took out a Gold Medal at the awards, putting it among the wines who will be awarded the top trophies and named the "Best Wine in NSW" at the 27th annual NSW Wine Awards Presentation Lunch to be held on Friday October 28, 2022.
Mr Mercer says he sources grapes from sustainable vineyards across NSW.
"That wine actually won a Gold at the NSW Small Winemakers Show as well, its been a very popular wine," Mr Mercer said.
Judging took place at International Convention Centre Sydney (ICC Sydney) from October 4 to 6 with 16 expert wine judges tasting for three days and awarding 492 medals, 79 of which are the highly prized, precious gold variety.
A red wine the 2021 Montepulciano is described as a "rustic fruit bomb, an emerging Italian varietal with dried herbs, intense boysenberry and rich cocoa into slippery tannins".
Mr Mercer believes he may be Windowrie's biggest customer explaining he became involved with the central west vineyard as they are certified organic.
"That was one of the early motivators," Mr Mercer said.
"Also, quality and they're trying different varieties, that's important for our brand.
"We're looking at what grapes are going to be in the ground 20 and 30 years from now as we have a changing client.
"The O'Deas are pretty progressive in trying to establish that as well," Mr Mercer said.
Aaron Mercer is one of NSW's most awarded and versatile winemakers.
With extensive experience working in France, Germany, Canada and California, he is best known for his positive impact on organic and preservative free winemaking in Australia.
Chair of Judges, Mr Nick Spencer said Semillon, Chardonnay and Shiraz were the three strongest classes at the show.
A resident of Cowra in central west NSW I have an interest in news and community events that range from court and sport to village shows and community meeting. As regional editor I enjoy helping to collect and relay news for communities covered in print and online by the Cowra Guardian, Canowindra News, Boorowa News, Grenfell Record, Cootamundra Herald, Parkes Champion Post, Forbes Advocate and Young Witness. Email andrew.fisher@austcommunitymedia.com.au
