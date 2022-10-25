The retirement of George Hancock, earlier this year brought to close a long career in the business of promotion and sales of livestock health products.
George was well know in the south where, for the past 12 years he has been seen around flock ewe competitions and livestock sales, garnering business and friends.
He joined COOPERS in July 2010 as a territory sales manager in the central and southern NSW region, and in July 2021 became part of the ALLFLEX ID-COOPERS sales team.
Upon his retirement, Mitchell McGovern, regional sales manager RUBU AU BioPharma + ID (eastern region), paid tribute to George's long association with the livestock industry.
"George is held in very high regard not only within MSD but within the Australian agricultural industry network that has provided him with a strong platform to deliver very successful results over an extended period," Mr McGovern said.
"George has been a dedicated territory sales manager who takes pride in conducting himself with absolute integrity and who always maintained a customer-first attitude towards his business."
Prior to joining MSD Animal Health in 2010, George was an instrumental member of the AGnVET network for 21 years.
He started working with the Walker family when they set up the AGnVET branch in Forbes.
But the call of the meat industry drew him to work in the local abattoirs before venturing into a butcher shop at Bernardi's Supermarket in Forbes.
However, a call for the Walker family took him back to working for AGnVET.
He has seen many changes in the livestock industry, but noted the introduction of the computer the most significant.
"That was a major change from pen and paper, but you know I never saw a computer serve a customer," George said.
"While the computer stands out in the changes I have seen so do changes in the products I handled for livestock."
He drew attention to pour-on lice control products like CLOUT, along with the introduction of the NLIS livestock tagging system.
"And we have the Bioclip wool harvesting system," George remembered.
"Feedlotting of lambs and cattle is another major change when once we used to graze them - definitely a big move forward.
"Parasitic control revolutionised the resistance to to other drenches when Ivomec sheep drenches were introduced."
Away from the livestock health business, George participated in a charity fun from Parkes to Forbes during the Australia Day celebrations in 2001.
He was the only runner to complete the journey between the two towns, although he had a lot of support.
"I have to be honest - the conditions were perfect," he said at the time.
"I left Parkes just on dark when it was cool and the sun was under the cloud most of the way."
Leaving Parkes at around 6am, he arrived in Forbes at 8.50am, ahead of schedule.
"When I decided to do this I did not do it half-hearted,," he said.
Jackaroo on Merino sheep studs in the Riverina, a lifetime working on the land with sheep, cropping and cattle. Graduate Charles Sturt Uni with degree in Business and a Dean's Certificate. Graduate C.B. Alexander Agricultural College
