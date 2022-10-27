Want to have your say in The Land. Send a letter to letters@theland.com.au (include your name, location and a contact number). Submissions may be edited.
Farmers and graziers who think they own their land are about to find the Government disagrees.
The NSW Government has started rolling out another computer generated map designed to tell you what you can and can't do with your property.
You may have thought they would have learned from their ridiculous koala map bungle, but no, now they return with the Native Vegetation Regulatory Map.
Just like the koala map you may initially think this won't affect you, only to find large swathes of your territory painted in yellow, the colour of state sponsored theft.
To simplify the colour coding of the map: blue means you still own your land, any other colour means you are restricted in your use of your land.
And how are they telling you about this intrusion? They aren't.
Surely at a minimum the Government should send all affected land owners a hardcopy map of their property.
But no, the first you'll hear of it is when the green police come to your gate declaring you should have inspected a map on some obscure webpage you've never heard of.
Once this map is in force, the owner will have to cease operations on what is clearly cultivation until (and if) they manage to convince the environmental department to change the map.
Landowners, know this, the government is coming to claim your land.
For now it's those in the southern areas where the map has been rolled out and for the rest of us within a few months.
If this concerns you, let your local members know you own your land.
If the Government deems removing your land rights is for the "community good", then the community can pay for it, not steal it.
ANDREW MULLINS, Narrabri.
Last night (Monday), Dr Who regenerated into an earlier form. UK Prime Minister Truss did not.
As for China's President Xi Jinping, well it is déjà vu for another five years. Thus the universe spins on, in balance I guess.
From the Commonwealth as a whole, might we offer King Charles, as a coronation gift, the services of former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and former Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott as potential options for the UK Prime Minister.
Tony is unlikely to wrest a seat from the Teals anytime soon, and Imran is banned from the parliament of Pakistan for the next five years.
Both have family links to the UK and if either were to be made the UK Prime Minister, then each of King Charles' weekly conferences with his Prime Minister might start with a bit more enthusiasm than the recent 'dear oh dear' ones with Liz Truss.
GARRY DALRYMPLE, Earlwood.
I recently retired after selling a manufacturing business.
We processed around 1000 tonnes of steel annually and employed 15 fabricators. We only used Australian steel.
My business would have been on the hit list of the "climate catastrophists" as my carbon dioxide (CO2) footprint was around 1830 tonnes annually, in raw steel making and processing.
Climate champions would have applauded me if I had ceased processing Australian steel here and instead imported finished product from China.
Presto! Australia's CO2 footprint would have dropped by 1830 tonnes (or 0.004 per cent of Australia's total CO2 emissions).
However, the same imbeciles ignore the fact that world CO2 levels would rise by an additional 1020t, additional to the existing 1830t. This is due to the need to ship 2700t of raw steel making minerals to China and ship the 950t of finished product back to Australia.
Even worse, international shipping runs on the sludge left after crude oil is refined into clean fuel for land transport combustion. Thus, the sulphur dioxide and nitrous oxide is still pumped into the atmosphere. The net result of me contributing to the ill advised 43pc CO2 reduction target by 2030 would have increased world CO2 levels by over 1000t, and, with an employment multiplier factor of just 5 to 1, 75 Australians would have lost their jobs.
And, here is the real kicker. Chinese steel and galvanising is inferior to Australian steel, so the whole process has to be repeated more often.
The "carbon elites" have established the narrative, and are now altering and omitting facts to achieve the narrative.
Australia (and the western world) is being conned by the bank balance driven motives of the "carbon captains", aided and abetted by their army of "useful idiot" followers.
MURRAY SCHAEFER, Nelsons Plains.
With the signing of a methane quota, pastoralists are obviously facing a New Zealand-style methane tax.
But let's hope with the collapse of globalisation towards an era of protectionism, that this government subsidises exactly the same amount to pastoralists the government plans to take away.
The margin in the balance sheet isn't that thick in this country.
GREG ADAMSON, Griffith.
While our politicians still apply themselves to reducing water available for irrigation, inland eastern Australia is a virtual fresh water sea.
One would have thought the focus would be on how we store more from these big events.
DAVID BOYD, Pymble.
Reports concerning the coming United Nations November climate change conference indicate clearly that those countries emitting only small amounts of greenhouse gases will be putting immense pressure on high emitting countries to do much more to reduce their particular greenhouse emissions.
It will be interesting to see if Australia is targeted as a high greenhouse gas emitter because, although we are a low emitter of greenhouse gases emanating from burning fossil fuels, we export huge amounts of coal that when used by other countries, deliver into the atmosphere massive volumes of greenhouse gases.
There is bound to be much ducking and weaving at the climate conference by a range of countries in relation to burning fossil fuels.
BRIAN MEASDAY, Myrtlebank, SA.
NO truer words could have been spoken by former Australian Prime Minister Paul Keating to describe Australians in relation to becoming a republic: "No pride" and a "miserable view of themselves", over the lack of momentum for a republic.
Though a proud Australian, I would go further to describe our culture in the same fashion.
Historically a society predominately derived from convicts, that almost has its own language of slang, that thinks the mullet hair style is cool, that fails to play the national anthem at most sporting games, celebrates our national day on a booze bender while wearing the national flag, and on occasions I've heard individuals on Anzac Day say "Happy Anzac Day".
In large part, I believe we Australians possess "bogan" traits, and a distinct lack of national pride.
Having travelled internationally, I know we are a very lucky country, but I believe we can take a lot away from countries where their national pride is immense, such as dare I say, the US (yes, they have their own issues, too), and some European nations.
Perhaps pride in Australia is overrated, and is what makes Australia such a laid back country, however, I do believe for us to enhance our international identity we should lift our standards, and levels of sophistication.
ADAM WALTON, Toronto.
