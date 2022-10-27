Even worse, international shipping runs on the sludge left after crude oil is refined into clean fuel for land transport combustion. Thus, the sulphur dioxide and nitrous oxide is still pumped into the atmosphere. The net result of me contributing to the ill advised 43pc CO2 reduction target by 2030 would have increased world CO2 levels by over 1000t, and, with an employment multiplier factor of just 5 to 1, 75 Australians would have lost their jobs.