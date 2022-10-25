Defining the right mix of perennial tropical grass and mixing with it a long-living legume has been the focus of research at the Tamworth Agricultural Institute and was subject to a recent pasture update field day titled Grazing towards 2030.
A team of DPI researchers led by Sean Murphy, including Mark Brenna, Sarah Baker, Graeme Schwenke and Suzanne Boschma, provided an update on an experiment established at the Institute on brown Vertosol in November 2018.
Mr Murphy said tropical perennial grass pastures have many characteristics that suit the state's northern region, including productivity, long life and drought tolerance. The trick, he believes, is in growing a legume that is compatible with a tropical perennial.
He said the trials established in 2018 were well and truly challenged by the drought in 2019and. These five treatments or different perennials to legume populations are L0, a zero amount of Lucerne and 100 per cent Digit ranging through L25, L50 and L75 and L100 (25pc Lucerne, 50pc Lucerne and 75pc Lucerne and 100pc Lucerne).
The impact of the drought was marked, but Mr Murphy said since January 2020, the rain "hasn't stopped" on the experimental blocks.
Herbage mass has been constantly assessed every six weeks by harvesting all herbage over 100mm and then calculating the kilograms of dry matter (DM) per hectare.
Mr Murphy said each autumn and spring, the plots were assessed for the plant frequency of the digit grass and lucerne.
He said it bordered on understatement to say the experiment experienced challenging and variable growing conditions. Rainfall for the plot site recorded just 334mm in the first 12 months of the project. In 2019 the total rainfall was 261mm, ending the driest 12-, 24- and 36-month periods on record.
Mr Murphy said, in stark contrast, the total rainfall recorded for 2020 and 2021 was 926mm and 947mm. The herbage production increased year-on-year for all variations for the first three growing seasons. Pure lucerne (L100) had the lowest value in the initial year (2018-19), with 3.6 tonnes of DM/ha.
The productivity of the Digit was mixed. The pure Digit grass (L0) increased for the first three years, then substantially declined from 12t/DM/ha to 8.4t/DM/ha/ For the mixtures of Digit and lucerne, it peaked in the third year and declined. The most consistent producer was the L50 segment, with Digit grass being relatively stable and lucerne increasing through time.
Mr Murphy said the nutrient needs of the Digit and lucerne mix were mapped, and it was noted that in newly sown Digit grass pasture, soil reserves of water and nitrates were high but were soon drawn upon by the Digit. Lucerne tended to provide nitrogen needs, but data from 2020 to 2022 suggested that only 25pc of lucerne was insufficient to maintain production equal to that of fertilised Digit grass.
Mr Murphy said higher mixes of lucerne in the plots were required to lift production above those fertilised Digit pasture levels.
However, he said that establishing a commercial mixed pasture with a higher lucerne density and a higher ratio to Digit grass was a reasonable but potentially challenging goal.
"Our aim is to find the optimum ratio of lucerne to tropical grass to maximise productivity and water use efficiency," he said.
