Dissident progeny firing on the racetrack

By Virginia Harvey
October 26 2022 - 3:00am
Stockman raced into calculations for this year's Melbourne Cup with a convincing win in the $500,000 The Star St Leger over 2600 metres at Randwick on Kosciuszko/Everest day.

