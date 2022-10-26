Stockman raced into calculations for this year's Melbourne Cup with a convincing win in the $500,000 The Star St Leger over 2600 metres at Randwick on Kosciuszko/Everest day.
Trained by Joe Pride at Warwick Farm, Stockman is en route for a Cup start and seems to like wet conditions. His New Zealand staying breeding also favours his chances - by Sadler's Wells linesire Tavistock (by English Derby winning shuttler Montjeu), and from Zabeel mare Crimson (also dam of VRC Oaks-G1 2500 metres runner-up Miss Scarlatti).
As usual, there is a strong representation from the northern hemisphere, with several horses already acclimatising to southern conditions and placed with Australian trainers.
These include the Chris Waller-trained Durston, winner of the Newcastle Cup-G3 in September before he snatched victory near the post in the $5 million Caulfield Cup-G1 (2400 metres) two weeks ago.
A German foaled son of Irish bred Sea The Moon (by Cape Cross' staying sire Sea The Stars), Durston, defeated another northern hemisphere bred Cup hopeful and Australian trained Gold Trip, a French foaled son by GB bred Group 1 winner Outstrip which has an Australian pedigree flavour.
Winner of a US Breeders' Juvenile Turf-G1, Outstrip is a son of champion Australian sire Exceed And Excel, a Danehill horse which served on the Darley/Godolphin shuttle roster annually from 2004 to the 2019 season.
Chris Waller also has the late Queen Elizabeth II bred galloper Chalk Stream set for a Cup start, which is now raced by her son King Charles III. While yet to win in this country, the galloper finished fourth to Stockman in the St Leger and carries a stamina sireline being by Sea The Stars.
The drive of northern hemisphere horses to succeed has been in earnest with last week's Geelong Cup-G3 (2400 metres) won by Emissary and Surefire second, both being bred in England.
While Emissary is by Invincible Spirit's leading young sire Kingman, Surefire is by Australia's stalwart Fastnet Rock which was on the Coolmore Stud shuttle sire list for a dozen northern hemisphere seasons.
Irish bred Frankel gelding, Francesco Guardi can count as another Chris Waller entrant, and which was impressive when winning the 2500 metres Moonee Valley Gold Cup-G2 on Saturday.
Just behind was Lunar Flare (which won the Moonee Valley Gold Cup last year) and Persan (an unplaced runner in the Cup last year) finishing second and third and flying the flag for Australian-bred Cup entrants.
Persan is by Coolmore Stud's Pierro (by champion Lonhro), while Lunar Flare, which won the VRC Bart Cummings-G3 over 2510 metres earlier this month, is by the 2013 Gai Waterhouse trained Melbourne Cup winner, Fiorente.
Bred in Ireland and now at stud at Widden Victoria, Fiorente is by German-bred staying sire Monsun already the sire of Melbourne Cup winners Almandin (2016) and Protectionist (2014).
While finishing in the top 50 stallions in Australia via a number of winners and earnings last season, Dissident - which stands at Riverdene Stud near Wagga Wagga, continues to churn out winners.
Talented New Zealand-bred filly Diss Is Dramatic added a second stakes to her record when winning the War Decree Stakes-G3 at Riccarton Park on Saturday. Her first win as a three-year-old, Diss Is Dramatic won two from her first five starts as a juvenile including the CJC Champagne Stakes-LR in May.
Three-year-old Deer Trail won at Doomben (and now won two Brisbane races from three starts), and four-year-old Gerald won at Ascot in Perth last week. Both geldings by Dissident, the latter has won two from six starts.
Other recent winners include dual October winner Malabar, also Distant Secret, Individualist, and Byron Eyes around the state, while Delta Tango won in Victoria, Patmos Island, Favra, and Money Muncher in Queensland, Yemen Lass in Western Australia, and Challa also in NZ.
A son of deceased sire Sebring, Dissident sired 89 winners (which won 138 races) and more than $5.29 million for 2021/22.
His stable companion, Snitzel horse Sizzling, also had a good 2021/22 season, siring 65 winners of 86 races and $2.86 million.
Both stallions are now heading to the 200 winners mark with well over earnings of $13 million apiece.
