There's been a lot of hot air about the 'Methane Pledge' recently, with the federal government announcing it will sign up to the global pact. But while some are happy to take politicians at their word, when it comes to protecting farmers from potential taxes, NSW Farmers is a little more wary. The experience of farmers around the world is that when it comes to methane, taxes and targets go hand in hand.
When it was launched at the Glasgow climate conference last year, the Methane Pledge was about "rapidly reducing methane emissions from energy, agriculture, and waste" while "improving public health and agricultural productivity".
According to the peak meat bodies, our livestock sector has reduced emissions by 60 per cent since 2005, and while there may be some promising lines of research into different types of feed, we can't do much more to reduce methane without reducing livestock numbers.
Australian farmers are arguably the most innovative in the world, adopting sustainable agricultural practices such as no-till long before other nations. In fact, just recently we had a delegation here from Argentina wanting to find out how we do it so they can do the same.
We are absolutely doing our part when it comes to food and fibre production, but we are also absolutely concerned that our farmers will be left with the bill as a result of our government's global promise.
That's why we have called on the Prime Minister to sign a written promise to producers before he signs a promise to President Biden: Recognise that our farmers are doing their part and have done so for many years, and absolutely rule out any tax, any policy, any target that will force farmers to reduce their productivity.
Talk is cheap, as the saying goes. If this government is serious about helping the agriculture sector achieve its net-zero ambitions, it should commit - in writing - to supporting us, not taxing us, to lower methane emissions.
