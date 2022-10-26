The Land

Methane pledge riles farmers

October 26 2022 - 8:00pm
Is the 'methane pledge' a step too far?

There's been a lot of hot air about the 'Methane Pledge' recently, with the federal government announcing it will sign up to the global pact. But while some are happy to take politicians at their word, when it comes to protecting farmers from potential taxes, NSW Farmers is a little more wary. The experience of farmers around the world is that when it comes to methane, taxes and targets go hand in hand.

