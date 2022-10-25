ESTABLISHED enterprise Bowraville Blueberries is a fully leased horticulture operation on the Mid North Coast of NSW.
Presented with a land area of just under 12 hectares (30 acres), the property has historically produced a mixture of summer and winter varietal blueberries for domestic markets.
Bowraville Blueberries is leased until 2032 on a triple net basis (with a starting rent of $400,000 a year). The tenant is partnered with the established grower co-operative Oz-Group, through which a partnership with the international marketing group Driscoll's Berries exists.
The property features a spring-fed 12 megalitre water storage, which has a well-developed overland flow catchment design with associated overland flow licence, and a bore allocation.
JLL's Chris Holgar said the sale was an opportunity to acquire an established permanent horticulture enterprise, with a long-term lease agreement in place.
"Bowraville Blueberries has been thoughtfully developed to a high standard, representing a mature permanent horticulture enterprise with a committed lease till 2032," Mr Holgar said.
Purchased in 2015, the property was developed as a horticultural asset with significant capital invested in the development of a higher value crop base.
The operation has some 21,500 established blueberry plants under netting, with the capacity to produce about 50,000-60,000 trays annually. All of the plants are now producing at a commercial capacity.
An agreement is also in place with a local beekeeper to have 30 beehives throughout the property to enhance pollination.
Bowraville Blueberries is being sold by JLL Agribusiness through an expression of interest process, closing on November 25.
Contact Chris Holgar, 0411 177 167, Clayton Smith, 0428 878 523, James Mitchell, 0467 033 447, or Jock Grimshaw, 0488 191 840, JLL Agribusiness.
