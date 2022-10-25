DIVERSE 564 hectare (1394 acre) Narromine property Kirkton has sold at auction for $5.1 million.
Boasting a 2.3km frontage to the Macquarie River, the property is well known for its prominent homestead and production capabilities.
Kirkton has 142ha of developed flood irrigation in addition to 41ha with 35,000 drip irrigated citrus trees. The balance of the country is used for dryland farming and grazing.
The purchase price is equal to about $9043/ha ($3659/acre). Three of the five parties that registered to bid were active at the well attended auction.
Bidding kicked off at $3m, rose in a single lift to $4m. The property was declared to be "on the market" at $5m.
The stately six bedroom homestead is set in established lawns and gardens with mature trees. There is also a four bedroom manager's residence, shedding and well equipped cattle handling facilities.
The adjoining 299ha (739 acre) property Top Tank sold prior to auction to a separate buyer for an undisclosed price. Top Tank is in three paddocks has 174ha of cultivation and 125ha of lightly timbered grazing country.
The buyer of Kirkton had the right to purchase up to 500 megalitres of general security Macquarie River Irrigation water. 10ML of high security Macquarie River Irrigation water was included in the sale.
The marketing of Kirkton and Top Tank was handled by Brian McAneney and Frank Power, Ray White Rural Dubbo, and Joe Donelan, JDL Livestock, Narromine.
