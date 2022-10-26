Widespread flooding across NSW has decimated crops in some areas while making the land unworkable in others.
In the Moree area, the cost to cropping enterprises is expected to hit over $150 million just for wheat alone.
Crops had already been hard hit before the area received another deluge last week, recording 164.2mm from Wednesday to Saturday.
According to agronomists, wheat losses in the Moree-Narrabri-Walgett area are estimated to be around 120,000 hectares.
Rebecca Reardon and her husband already had some crops falling over due to previous floods.
They grow Faba beans, chickpeas, barley and wheat in the Moree area.
"Most of our crops have been affected by this flood and we have lost some livestock too," Mrs Reardon said.
"There is water all through the crops.
"With the price of seed and inputs, this year it cost us double what it usually does to grow this crop.
"It is heartbreaking to get right up to harvest and for this to happen."
The Reardons also run sheep and the flood has taken it's toll on them also.
"My husband moved the four mobs of sheep up to the higher parts of the paddocks," Mrs Reardon said.
"While most stayed where they needed to, there have been some losses too.
"Losing a crop is a disaster financially, but losing livestock really pulls at your heart strings."
The Reardons also had a small part of their sorghum program already in the ground.
"That sorghum is busted now," Mrs Reardon said.
"We were a month and a half late putting it in because of the wet conditions.
"In a way, we are lucky we didn't have all our sorghum in because it all would have been lost."
What was looking at being a bumper harvest is now a matter of 'whens' and 'ifs' at Deniliquin.
Growers are wondering when they will be able to get onto land to windrow canola which is nearly ready to go and if they will put in a summer crop at all.
Elders Deniliquin agronomist, Miranda Rose, said some of her clients are fully underwater after last week's rain.
"With the catchments at capacity and the soil profile full, there is nowhere for the water run off to go," she said.
"This is causing issues for trafficability. Some of the canola is nearly ready to be windrowed but growers just can't get on.
"Much of the wheat, barley and canola in the area has been affected.
"We were on for a bumper season before the flooding hit the crops.
"Even if it stops raining today, harvest in most areas around here will be pushed back a month."
Miss Rose said that the wet season was not only affecting winter crops, but would also affect summer cropping programs as well.
"Some growers were looking at putting in a corn maize program but have now decided not to risk a summer crop at all," she said.
"The soil temperature is just not getting warm enough which will delay sowing.
"That will in turn put harvest back and if it is a mild summer, the crop may be affected by the colder weather on the back end.
"These growers are now looking at getting their summer knockdown programs done and give their paddocks another spray before next year's winter sowing if needed."
Three major floods in seven weeks have put grower Rob Weinthall on the back foot.
Mr Weinthall grows canola and Durum on 11,000ha through leasing and share farming in the Gunnedah and Boggabri area and he said water damage and trafficability are the main issues.
"In the first flood I lost between 60 and 70 hectares and I have lost another 20 in this latest flood," he said.
"It is not just about water damage though, trafficability is a major concern at the moment.
"I work land either side of the Namoi River and can't even get to some of my canola at the moment.
"Just to see what it looks like I would have to drive three and a half hours to get to a block which is 35 kilometres away."
Mr Weinthall is intending to summer crop 150ha of irrigated cotton and 60ha of dryland cotton.
In an ideal world he would be sowing the irrigated soon.
"Ideally I would sow the irrigated cotton next week, but it may have to run into November now," Mr Weinthall said.
"The dryland cotton is targeted to go in around the third week of November. We'll have to wait and see."
Living east of Bellata, Scott and Pip Hann, Truro Whiteface, have recorded close to 200mm of rain.
They've lost flood fences and contour banks, but because they live on a hill, the water has mostly run away.
"We had 110mm in one night when many had a lot more," Mrs Hann said.
"The crossing at Gurley Creek was as high as it has been for many decades."
Scott Hann said the damage at the nearby community of Terry Hie Hie was far greater with water rising to waist high in the small Anglican church.
"No-one can remember the water getting that high before," Mr Hann said.
"The Tomlinsons had to get a chopper to swim their cattle out."
Lindsay Rapsey is sanguine about this flood having seen many during his time on the family farm east of Albury at Bonegilla.
He accepts floods as a consequence of living on a flood plain where his family have grazed cattle for more than 100 years.
"It's just the same as any other time," he said.
"If you want to live on a floodplain, one day it will flood."
But that knowledge is of no help to Mr Rapsey now as he realises 120ha of his farm is under water.
"It has been flooded for 11 weeks and we don't know when it will dry out," he said.
"When it does I will try to sow some rapeseed for summer feed but I think it might be 2 or 3 years before it comes back into full production."
Harvest should be happening in full swing but almost 200mm of rain in the Wee Waa-Walgett area has put a halt on that.
CGS agronomist Lizzy Weber said all the faba beans in the district are matured and ready to go.
"The paddocks are very wet and with the floodwaters we can't get any machinery on to harvest them," she said.
Ms Weber said there's also barley that should be ready to go, as well as wheat that's just starting to turn and canola.
"A fair bit of crop loss will be seen which is quite devastating short term, however long term, staying positive, this will help us have a good profile of mud going into our next cropping season," she said.
On her own property at Walgett, Ms Weber said she has written off some paddocks, but is looking forward.
"In a sense we are quite fortunate that we have a couple of good seasons behind us to help cope with the financial stress of crops going under floodwaters. If we were just coming out of a drought it would be a different story," she said.
"It's the climate we live in - droughts and flooding rains."
In the district Ms Weber said planting of cotton is proving a challenge.
"There was a couple of growers that tried to get it in before this rain but everything that everyone has planted has been drowned basically," she said.
"Now there's a lot of replanting of cotton going on, people having to re-order seed, as well as a bit of late sorghum planting."
Floodwater stayed within the confines of the Wilsons River at Lismore over the weekend, despite 200mm falling upstream ay Goonengerry.
Meanwhile, the SES has issued a statement reminding residents of the low-lying Mid-Richmond to stay informed. A call out of ADF troops came to Lismore in expectation of possible inundation but were stood down after 48 hours.
Saturated soils led to a land slip on the Gwydir Highway near Heffernans Lookout west of Grafton on Saturday but road crews had the mess cleared away by Monday.
