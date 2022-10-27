To some landholders in NSW, the announcement from the NSW Government of a payment for those hosting electricity transmission lines is good news, but not everyone is convinced.
The new Strategic Benefit Payments Scheme will provide private landowners a payment of $200,000 over 20 years for every kilometre of new transmission infrastructure hosted on their land, based on the precise length of line on the landowner's property with no minimum or maximum threshold.
The payments do not apply to existing transmission lines, however, landowners hosting new transmission infrastructure will be informed about these payments by the network providers.
Deputy Premier and Minister for Regional NSW Paul Toole said the scheme would be the first of its kind in Australia, and NSW Farmers believes the powerline payments are an important step towards recognising rural landowners' losses.
"Building new transmission infrastructure is critical to connecting renewable energy sources to the grid and most of this new infrastructure will be built in regional NSW," Mr Toole said.
"NSW has the most ambitious renewable energy policy in the nation to replace the state's ageing coal fired power stations and build a clean energy future.
"This is a huge win for landowners that will almost double the current average payment, and importantly, the rate of the payments will be calculated in the same way regardless of where you live to ensure all landowners are treated equitably."
According to NSW Farmers energy transition working group chair, Reg Kidd, the lines were a hot topic for affected landowners.
However, he said these payments recognised the impact energy infrastructure had on landholders.
"Farmers are in the box seat in moving Australia from coal to renewables, with installations and power lines set to criss-cross rural areas, and NSW Farmers has consistently called for recognition of this vital role," Mr Kidd said.
"These payments are welcomed to deal with the losses in productivity and amenity, and for the contribution to reducing carbon emissions."
The scheme will apply for new major transmission projects including the Central West Orana Transmission Project, Project EnergyConnect, HumeLink, the New England Transmission Project and the Hunter Transmission Project.
Michael Katz, a member of HomeLink Alliance, believes the payment is a band aid solution without fixing the problem.
The Stop, Rethink HumeLink Towers campaign has rejected the Government's proposed compensation package, believing there is a much bigger environmental and social issue.
The campaign has urged the Government to look at the best possible way to transmit energy.
Member of the HomeLink Alliance, Michael Katz said that if the Government's commitment to build a modern electricity grid was sincere, it should not be based on inefficient tower technology but go underground.
"The reality is that the compensation is in effect a subsidy for Transgrid, a foreign owned company, to destroy 2500 hectares of land between Wagga Wagga and the Snowy Mountains to the start of the Southern Highlands," Mr Katz said.
"We congratulate the Government's renewable energy policy and we will support them to do it properly, by looking at undergrounding as they announced in Victoria for the Marinus Link with federal government funding support."
