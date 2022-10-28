There was an outpouring of remembrance following the death of our late monarch, her majesty Queen Elizabeth II and may well she be honoured for her 70 years of selfless service to the Commonwealth and to all people around the globe.
The pageantry of her funeral service was to be expected - the English do such pomp and circumstance so well - and it is of some comfort to many that her late majesty had a hand in planning it.
And we wish her successor King Charles III as much goodwill as is possible in supporting him as he takes on the mantel of monarch.
There aren't many who envy him his new responsibility, even though he has known for a very long time it was his ultimate fate.
And like his mother, who dedicated her life to public service in the televised broadcast when she was 21, our new monarch has likewise affirmed his acceptance of his new role.
In providing steadfast resilience and stability during her 70 years on the throne, our late monarch proved an example of impartial service to her people few if any around the world during that period have matched.
And we were reminded of what one purpose of monarchy might be when the archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby said during the funeral service - "People of loving service are rare in any walk of life. Leaders of loving service are still rarer. But in all cases those who serve will be loved and remembered when those who cling to power and privileges are long forgotten."
Those are salient words as we now look forward to the new reign.
But in all cases those who serve will be loved and remembered when those who cling to power and privileges are long forgotten- Justin Welby, archbishop of Canterbury
There is no doubt, in this country that the regal tenure of Charles III will be overshadowed by the call for a republic.
The purpose and cause of an Australian republic has long been debated, even prior to federation in 1901.
So it is not a new issue.
A referendum was held in 1999 where the no vote recorded 54.87 percent, but with the appointment of an Assistant Minister for the Republic in June 2022, will the next referendum have more chance of success?
If Australian voters do want a change, what difference will having a president instead of a governor-general make to the lives of all who live here.
There are many descendants of families who came to this country by their own accord to escape the tyranny and oppression of their native land.
That they chose Australia to make a better life for their families might have been because of the inherent social stability and cultural tolerance not known in their homeland.
That stability and tolerance had been in most part fostered during the very long reign of our late queen.
And the beneficiaries of that communal security again call for a republic.
Would it have been any different if during that seventy years, we had had innumerable presidents rather than governors-general?
Two points in conclusion - the republican model is a moot question, with the idea of an American version abhorrent.
Second - 'if it ain't broke, why fix it?' - and how would we as an individual or a nation be better off?
Jackaroo on Merino sheep studs in the Riverina, a lifetime working on the land with sheep, cropping and cattle. Graduate Charles Sturt Uni with degree in Business and a Dean's Certificate. Graduate C.B. Alexander Agricultural College
Jackaroo on Merino sheep studs in the Riverina, a lifetime working on the land with sheep, cropping and cattle. Graduate Charles Sturt Uni with degree in Business and a Dean's Certificate. Graduate C.B. Alexander Agricultural College
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.