AN INVESTMENT in genetics is paying off at the Melashdan Dorper and White Dorper ram sale with rams heading to four states from Tumby Bay on Monday.
All up, the full offering of 118 rams sold to a top of $5200 and average $2056.
This included 76 White Dorpers, which made the top $5200 price and averaged $2329, while 42 Dorpers sold to $2400 and averaged $1562.
Gary and Janice Fiegert returned to selling in the ring after an online only sale last year, but AuctionsPlus still played a major role with almost one-third sold that way.
But the top price buyer this year was there in person, with Tim and Christie Luckraft, Ridgeview, Orroroo, bidding for the second year.
Read more: Memories for George
Last year, the Luckrafts were among the volume bidders, and this year they bought four rams in total for an average $3450.
The 100 kilogram Burrawang Keg son, was a triplet with a weaning weight of 7.59 and maternal weaning weight of 2.56 - both in the top 20 per cent - and a Maternal Carcase Production score of 147 - in the top 10pc for the breed.
Mr Luckraft said the ram's figures appealed, particularly its high MCP, which they were chasing for their self-replacing flock.
"He had excellent confirmation, good muscling and as a multiple, it'll be a good ram to help increase fertility," he said.
First-time buyer Sophie Curtis, Bellevue Dorpers, Millmerran, Qld, picked up three rams as an outcross for her family's stud, paying the second highest price of $4800 for a White Dorper ram, and averaging $3867.
The $4800 Lot 14 was a quintuplet, weighing 95kg and having a post-weaning eye muscle depth in the top 5pc at 2.49, while the 3.15MWWT and 147MCP were in the top 10pc.
Ms Curtis said they decided to buy at Melashdan after seeing the Lambplan figures and conformation of the rams.
"This type of sheep, they're functional and selecting high fertility is important for us," she said.
"The sire of two of the rams goes back to Burrawang Keg - a bloodline we were chasing.
"We will put them out in the flock and see how they do."
The top price Dorper ram was Lot 65, a 97kg quadruplet with a 5WWT and 8.73PWWT.
It was bought by Gol Gol Station, Balranald, NSW, as part of its 15 rams, for an average $1800.
Also buying in volume was repeat buyer Keera Station, via Mildura, Vic, which took home 15 White Dorpers to $3000, averaging $2520.
Mr Fiegert said they were happy with the total clearance.
"I reckon the rams presented were probably the best we've offered," he said.
Mrs Fiegert agreed, saying the quality went right throughout the catalogue.
While Keg sons played a major role in this year's sale, the Fiegerts have continued to invest in genetics, this year paying $41,000 for Burrawang Crackerjack.
The sale was conducted by BR&C Agents with Jason Morrison auctioneering.
BR&C Agent's Darren Old said with more new producers looking at shedding breeds, there had been a trend towards White Dorpers.
"We do see it go in trends where 10-12 years ago, there was a real focus on White Dorpers that then moved towards (Dorpers)," he said.
"The line-up has gotten better again - the Fiegerts have outlaid a lot of money in recent years on genetics and in the next few years, we will see the quality improve out of sight."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.