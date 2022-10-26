Soggy sales play on lamb market supply

THE supply of prime lambs at saleyards has been disrupted once again by the rain, widespread flooding and forecasts of further wet weather.
Numbers lifted at Wagga Wagga's prime lamb sale last Thursday due to the wet weather forecast this week.
Producers were keen to get lambs off farm before the paddocks became too soggy to move livestock.
The increased supply of lambs to 56,000 head didn't push the market down as buyers were keen to fill orders with the better quality while it's available.
Related reading:
New season lamb numbers lifted to 36,000 and Leann Dax from Meat and Livestock Australia reported quality was excellent.
She said young lambs were keenly sought, with those weighing more than 30kg (carcase weight) selling to $270 a head and averaging 810 cents a kilogram.
"Extra heavy old lambs were chased hard by a big field of buyers, making from $200 to $290," Ms Dax said.
Meanwhile, the lamb yarding was significantly reduced at Tamworth on Monday due to the ongoing wet weather.
There were just 2250 lambs offered and, although the quality was generally good, the demand for unfinished older lambs struggled to gain much competition.
MLA reporter James Armitage said this was because time was running out to finish them.
In contrast, new season lambs to restockers sold on a firm to dearer market trend with improved quality and condition a contributing factor.
Supply of lambs was also reduced at Dubbo on Monday, where wet weather meant there were 11,250 lambs penned.
Both old and new season lambs were dearer.
Trade weight new season lambs were $5 to $9 dearer, selling from $139 to $216, with some averaging 875c/kg, while trade weight old lambs were $8 to $10 dearer, selling from $155 to $218.
Numbers more than halved at Forbes lamb sale on Tuesday.
Although flooding continues to affect many in the district, lamb quality was similar to previous sales.
The market was dearer, too.
For the 6450 new season lambs penned, prices lifted $6 to $10 and trade weights from 20kg to 24kg sold from $166 to $216 .
Agricultural markets analyst and journalist for The Land newspaper. Former national cattle and lamb/sheep market analyst with Meat and Livestock Australia.
Agricultural markets analyst and journalist for The Land newspaper. Former national cattle and lamb/sheep market analyst with Meat and Livestock Australia.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.