Last week's return of the Australian National Field Days after a three year hiatus due to COVID also featured the return of The Land Machine of the Year award.
Decided by an independent panel, this year's winner was John Earl and Warwick Gates for the Gate Wheel.
Designed to fit any gate, the Gate Wheel takes the strain of hinges and fence posts while also making it easier to open and close gates.
"It's an innovative new design that I haven't seen anywhere else," Mr Earl said.
"A common problem in farming is dragging big heavy gates. If you haven't lifted and dragged a gate, you probably haven't been through many.
"Something that we make is a gate with a gate wheel on but that limits our market hugely because we can't afford to send gates all over the country or over the world.
"We needed to come up with a wheel that we could send in a box that didn't require the farmer to fabricate.
"This design means the farmer just bolts it onto a gate without needing fabrication."
Mr Earl was pleased to take out the award.
"It's very humbling actually. I thought the Gate Wheel was probably a bit simple to win the award," he said.
"I think the simplicity of it and the creativity of it is what made the judges take notice."
NAB's managing partner - Central NSW Tim Davidson was part of the judging panel and said he really liked the winning design.
"We we're all super impressed with the Gate Wheel along the lines of something that's super simple, but an issue that people face all the time," he said.
