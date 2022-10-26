Carrabungla Merino rams sold to $4000

Southern Tablelands wool growers turned out to select their replacement rams when the McIntosh family offered 72 Merino rams at their annual on-property sale at Carrabungla, Laggan
The rams sold to $4000 three times and 60 of the 72 offered averaged $2442.
The top priced rams where sold to long term repeat clients the McDonald family of Aberdeen, Laggan, and the Hewitt family of Wongalea, Binda.
The Merino ewes bred by Gavin and Casper McDonald and classed by Ben McIntosh were winners of the shortwool section during the 2022 ANZ Agribusiness Crookwell flock ewe competition.
Gavin McDonald has been buying Carrabungla-bred rams for 23 years and said the sheep were ideal for his country.
"They are doing the job for us," he said. "The wool is very good and the sheep are big enough, and cut enough wool."
The figures of the McDonald's top priced ram indicated 17.5 micron, 2.7 standard deviation and 99.7pc comfort factor; while the figures of the Hewitt's first choice showed 17.8m, 2.4 SD and 100pc CF.
Four rams were purchased by the McDonald's for average price of $2750, and the Hewitt's bought three for average price of $3583.33.
Volume buyers included Pineville Past Pty Ltd, Binda, bought six for $2458.33 average, Marik Past Co, Middle Arm, purchased six for $1791.67 average, Doug Branson, Laggan selected two at $3750 apeice, and Yarrawonga Past Co, Goulburn, four rams to a top of $3250.
New client BH and RJ Fairfax, Tarago bought four at $2437.50 average, and another new buyer Will Picker, Bigga bought three for $2666.67 average.
Neville McIntosh was very pleased with the result and noted the rams presented well having stood up to the heavy rain through the winter and spring.
"They didn't have any weather stain and although I thought the wool might have been a bit creamy, maybe that is good for young sheep in our country," he said.
"It's encouraging to see return clients and especially the McDonalds who have done so well in the Crookwell ewe competition along with Graeme and Dianne Hewitt have have also taken part in the local competition."
The auction was settled by AWN Goulburn, with Geoff Rice taking the bids.
Jackaroo on Merino sheep studs in the Riverina, a lifetime working on the land with sheep, cropping and cattle. Graduate Charles Sturt Uni with degree in Business and a Dean's Certificate. Graduate C.B. Alexander Agricultural College
Jackaroo on Merino sheep studs in the Riverina, a lifetime working on the land with sheep, cropping and cattle. Graduate Charles Sturt Uni with degree in Business and a Dean's Certificate. Graduate C.B. Alexander Agricultural College
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.