The Land
Home/Studstock

Carrabungla Merino rams sold to $4000

Stephen Burns
By Stephen Burns
October 26 2022 - 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben McIntosh, Gavin and Casper McDonald, Geoff Rice, Dean and Neville McIntosh, Cassie Baile, Shireen McDonald. Photo: supplied

Southern Tablelands wool growers turned out to select their replacement rams when the McIntosh family offered 72 Merino rams at their annual on-property sale at Carrabungla, Laggan

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stephen Burns

Stephen Burns

Journalist, Wagga Wagga

Jackaroo on Merino sheep studs in the Riverina, a lifetime working on the land with sheep, cropping and cattle. Graduate Charles Sturt Uni with degree in Business and a Dean's Certificate. Graduate C.B. Alexander Agricultural College

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.