A 22-month-old IVF calf, Maywether was sired by SCD Barrett Esto and out of NCC Raiesha, he weighed 854kg, with an EMA of 148sqcm, scrotal circumference of 37cm, and rib and rump fat measurements of 12 and 14mm. The Sypher family also purchased the second-top price sire, lot 34, NCC Norfolk, for $100,000, but first to hit the big money was lot one, NCC Woodcroft, who was secured by Rob White of Wilangi Brahmans, Marlborough, for $80,000.