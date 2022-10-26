Nobbs Cattle Co has proven yet again that it is a major player in the Brahman game, posting an impressive result at its annual on-property sale at Inverrio, Duaringa, on Tuesday, which included five bulls soaring over the $50,000 mark.
All up, 89 bulls were sold for an average of $18,550 and 56 females sold to an average of $13,723, with the combined 145 lots selling for an overall sale average of $16,686. In total, Australia's biggest single vendor Brahman sale achieved a clearance of 100 per cent and a gross of $2,419,500.
Top price honours on the day went to lot 50, NCC Maywether, purchased for $170,000 by the Sypher family of Omega Brahmans, Alpha.
A 22-month-old IVF calf, Maywether was sired by SCD Barrett Esto and out of NCC Raiesha, he weighed 854kg, with an EMA of 148sqcm, scrotal circumference of 37cm, and rib and rump fat measurements of 12 and 14mm. The Sypher family also purchased the second-top price sire, lot 34, NCC Norfolk, for $100,000, but first to hit the big money was lot one, NCC Woodcroft, who was secured by Rob White of Wilangi Brahmans, Marlborough, for $80,000.
An impressive line of females showed that the girls were not to be underestimated, as 14 heifers sold for $20,000 or above.
Read more: Soggy sales play on lamb market supply
Read more: Keg sons shine at Melashdan
The top price heifer, lot 136, NCC Silhouette 5494, sold to Gavin Scott of Rosetta Grazing, Collinsville, for $44,000. The 22-month-old sale-topper was sired by Mr U4 Barrett Manso and out of NCC Silhouette 3751, while Miss Cindy was by Blue Water Hills Cam, out of NCC Miss Cindy 4577.
Philipson Holdings, Cornelia Station, Charters Towers, took home the biggest draft, securing 13 bulls at an average price of $7692, closely followed by Tom Sheahan and Co, Valley of Lagoons, Ingham, with 11 bulls averaging $17,272, and Lawnhill Riversleigh Pastoral, Mt Isa, with nine bulls averaging $5,777. Cattle were sold to buyers across the state and internationally, with one bull going to a buyer in Texas, US, and four females headed for Noumea, New Caledonia.
NCC stud principal Brett Nobbs thanked the crowd for their support of both his stud, and the Brahman breed in his opening address.
"It's been a fantastic winter here, it's shaping up to be a fantastic spring and summer, and once again we're looking at tremendous cattle prices commercially so it's a wonderful time to be in the Australian beef industry and a wonderful time to be breeding Brahman cattle," Mr Nobbs said.
"We're staging the NCC genetic challenge in Rockhampton in 2024 and I'm very excited about that event. It's my way of celebrating the Brahman breed and celebrating all of you who have had an interest and an investment in NCC genetics."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.