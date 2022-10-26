The Land
5.2 tonne/ha barley crop

Simon Chamberlain
By Simon Chamberlain
October 26 2022 - 8:00am
Jim Hombsch, Hyland, Bithramere, NSW DPI Loretta Serafin and Gavin Hombsch, Hyland in the winning paddock of Maximus barley.

A crop of Maximus barley sown in the first week of May, with an estimated yield of 5.2 tonnes a hectare, is the winning entry in the Duri Ag Bureau's annual barley competition.

