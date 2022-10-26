Third place went to the Burke family's Glenwarrie Partnership at Winton with a crop of Spartacus CL that scored 157 points. Sown at 50kg/ha, Chris Burke used an Ag Boss planter with press wheels and 33cm (13-inch) spacings. Pre-sowing, 60kg/ha of Big N was applied, and then at sowing, 55kg of N and 46kg of MAP/ha were used. An in-crop application of Intervix ensured the crop scored 22 out of 25 points for weed control. The Glenwarrie barley was estimated to yield 4.4t/ha.

