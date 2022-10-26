The Land

Budgery sells for $4.4 million at auction

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
Updated October 26 2022 - 2:22am, first published 2:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate
The 4012 hectare Hermidale property Budgery has sold at auction for $4.4 million.

THE 4012 hectare (9914 acre) Hermidale property Budgery Station has sold above expectations at a Nutrien Harcourts auction for $4.4 million.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Phelps

Mark Phelps

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.