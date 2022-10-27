The Land

Macadamia farm auction shifted to November 11

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
October 27 2022 - 7:00am
THE auction date of a 52 hectare (127 acre) Mid North Coast hinterland macadamia farm with 5700 planted trees has been pushed back to November 11.

