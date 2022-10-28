The Land
Home/Agribusiness

Hawkesbury's Stix Farm grows organic produce for top Sydney restaurants

Sarah Falson
By Sarah Falson
October 28 2022 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Farmer and chef David Allison was visiting the Hawkesbury River water-skiing with mates when he saw a farm lot for sale.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sarah Falson

Sarah Falson

Journalist, ACM

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.