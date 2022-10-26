Farmers across NSW still have time to enter the annual state wheat competition as a La Nina-impacted harvest looms.
While 2022 has been a tough year for many cropping operations, the esteemed Suncorp Bank Championship Dryland Field competition - which has been running for 23 years - is still hoping to secure some high-quality entries from those who have successfully battled the tricky season.
Winter crop production in New South Wales has been variable, with the forecast to fall short of the near-record production of last year. That's due to above-average autumn and spring rainfall. Who would have thought we'd see such wet conditions after the worst drought in living memory? Waterlogging issues have also hampered efforts, but according to judge Frank McRae from Borenore, west of Orange, that makes for a more exciting competition.
"It's been a challenging growing season with too much of a good thing in the way of rainfall and localised flooding on some grower's land, but it's certainly levelled the playing field," Mr McRae said.
"Crop management and what growers have done in preparation stands out immediately; from rotations right through the year, to supporting soil health through nutrition, crop disease and whether they've applied fungicide - it's a combination of all the management factors that come together," he said.
"The wheat competition is generally yield-based, but if a grower has made the best of the local season with good management practices, they can expect a strong performance in this year's competition."
Mr McRae is back in the judge's seat for the second year, assessing the top five crops in each region after the cut-off dates.
"The wet conditions delayed sowing in many areas, so the later sown crops may struggle yield-wise, particularly north of the Temora region, which is very wet, but further south in the well-drained country, they're looking at really top-yielding crops," he said.
"It's a points-based yield competition, so the top crops are always up there, but it's the other management factors that help achieve the yield potential of those crops."
The event is run by AgShows NSW, the peak body for 192 shows. Judging in each local region kicks off next month, with northern growers first to submit their entrants. Central, southern, and western districts will follow to establish the top five crops in each region before the regional and finally, the state winner is announced at the 2022 Wheat Presentation Dinner in Dubbo in January 2023.
"AgShows NSW Wheat Competitions provide a great learning opportunity for growers, and we're expecting to see some new entrants this year," Mr McRae said.
"We'll also see familiar faces, particularly in the more favoured regions like Young, Wallendbeen, Cootamundra, and Harden. Those areas are very competitive, and there's a lot of prestige attached to the competition."
The cut-off dates for competitions in each region are as follows:
Growers can enter through their local competition. A map of local competitors and the coordinator's detail can be found here: https://www.google.com/maps/d/u/0/viewer?mid=1aluVffv-PKhVca-24MdMhsQOS8o&ll=-32.53761622559335%2C174.72810462930136&z=7
This year's competition is sponsored by Suncorp Bank, Dual Chelate Fertiliser, The Land, Lowes Petroleum.
NORTHERN
Baradine, Barraba, Bellata, Bingara, Boggabri, Bourke, Burren Junction, Coonamble, Crooble, Croppa Creek, Delungra, Garah, Gilgandra, Gulargambone, Gurley, Inverell, Manilla, Moree, Mungindi, Narrabri, Narromine, North Star, Nyngan, Tottenham, Walgett, Warialda, Warren, Wee Waa
CENTRAL
Alectown, Binnaway, Canowindra, Carcoar, Coolah, Coonabarabran, Cowra, Cudal, Cumnock, Dubbo, Dunedoo, Eugowra, Forbes, Grenfell, Gulgong, Gunnedah, Manildra, Mendooran, Merriwa, Molong, Parkes, Premer, Quandialla, Quirindi, Spring Ridge, Tambar Springs, Tamworth, Wellington, Werris Creek, Wirrinya, Woodstock, Yeoval
SOUTHERN
Albury, Ariah Park, Boorowa, Coolamon, Cootamundra, Culcairn, Harden, Henty, Holbrook, Howlong, Illabo, Junee, Puccawan, Temora, The Rock, Wagga Wagga, Walbundrie, Wallendbeen, Young
WESTERN
Ardlethan, Bogan Gate, Barellan, Barmedman, Beckom, Berrigan, Bribbaree, Burcher, Condobolin, Caragabal, Corowa, Deniliquin, Finley, Ganmain, Griffith, Hillston, Lake Cargelligo, Leeton, Lockhart, Merriwagga, Narrandera, Oaklands, Peak Hill, Rand, Rankin Springs, Trundle, Tullamore, Tocumwal, Top Woodlands, West Wyalong, Weethalle, Ungarie, Urana
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.