OUTSTANDING Central West Slopes and Plains property Killarney has hit the market, to be auctioned by Ray White Rural in Dubbo on November 29.
Located in the Benalong district some 27km from Geurie, 35km from Wellington and 41km from Dubbo, the 798 hectare (1973 acre) property is described as 90 per cent first class cultivation country.
The property has alluvial flats along a 1.4km frontage to the Little River. The balance of soils ranges from chocolate loams, medium clay loams, red basalt soils and areas of red sandy loams.
Killarney is generally flat to gently sloping with isolated hillocks. Remnant vegetation includes yellow box, kurrajong, white box, apple box and pine.
Killarney is fenced into 42 paddocks with an average size of about 18.5ha, which can be reconfigured into 62 12.5ha paddocks with electric fencing. The improved pastures are intensively grazed on a rotational system.
There are more than 55 water points on the property including 10 dams, with water also supplied from Little River and an equipped well and bore. The average annual rainfall is 613mm (24.5 inches).
The four bedroom, two bathroom brick veneer homestead was built in 1975 and is set in established lawns and gardens, with large trees for shade and privacy.
Featuring a cypress timber frame and 2.64m ceilings, the home has multiple open-plan living areas and a dedicated office space. There is also a covered barbecue/entertaining area.
Other structural improvements include a four stand across-the-board shearing shed/workshop shed. The building includes a meals room, kitchen, two toilets and two showers. A four bay 21.6x21x4.2m machinery shed can also be used as cover for 750 sheep.
The well equipped 1100 head capacity Prattley sheep yards were constructed on a granite base.
There is also a chemical shed, a 16.4x14.7m machinery shed, container, storage shed, hay shed with skillion, and 1270 tonnes of grain storage.
Killarney will be auctioned by Ray White Rural in Dubbo on November 29.
Contact Brian McAneney, 0417 277 424, or Frank Power, 0427 454 392, Ray White Rural Dubbo.
