The Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

Top buck goes for $5000 at second annual NSW Boer Goat Auction

Denis Howard
By Denis Howard
October 26 2022 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
At the second annual NSW Boer Goat Auction were Ben Stanford, Bengara Boer Goats, Ruth Sanders with Youlden Valley Jakeb, John Settree, Nutrien studstock Dubbo, Thomas Youlden with Valley Boers Francesca, Frank Roberts, Nutrien, and Brad Wilson, Nutrien studstock Dubbo. Photo: Denis Howard

AuctionsPlus was the order of the day at the second annual NSW Boer Goat Auction.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Denis Howard

Denis Howard

Senior Journalist, The Land

More from Newsletter Feed
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.