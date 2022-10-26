AuctionsPlus was the order of the day at the second annual NSW Boer Goat Auction.
More than two thirds of the money was provided by online bidders with the majority of sales heading north of the border into Queensland.
Featuring lots from Bengara, Best Reds, Valley Boers and Youlden Valley studs, the sale held today, Wednesday, October 26, at Peak Hill Showgrounds saw a number of repeat and new buyers from both stud and commercial operations.
Clearing 57 of 66 lots (86 per cent), the auction sold one black buck for $3000, 17 red bucks ($2191 average), four red does ($2750av), 16 standard bucks ($1843av) and 18 standard does ($2361av).
Top priced lot was Lot 44, Youlden Valley Jakeb, sired by prominent stud buck Youlden Valley Corvus and out of dam Barooka Lavender.
Sold for $5000, Youlden Valley Jakeb is a twin and weighed in at 70 kilograms.
He measured 28mm of eye muscle depth and fat of 3mm.
Youlden Valley Jakeb was purchased by Alice Sewell, Gundare, Augathella, QLD, and Youlden Valley stud principal Thomas Youlden had good things to say about the buck.
"He has good body confirmation, strong muscling and excellent pedigree," Mr Youlden said.
"He is a buck that will do well in either a stud or commercial operation."
Overall, Mr Youlden was happy with how their second sale went.
"The results today reflect that people want their goats from stud breeders to be like sheep and cattle, where they aren't just rangeland ready, they also look like a high quality stud product," he said.
"Buyers are telling us that they are tired of buying numbers of lower quality stud stock and that they are seeking animals that fit the specs as a valued commodity."
Top doe was standard Valley Boers Francesca, Lot 59, who was purchased by Nigel Balderson, Bloodwood Boers, Barcaldine, QLD, for $4250.
Weighing in at 49.2kg, Valley Boers Francesca was sired by Valley Boers Hordak and is out of Valley Boers Gold Rush.
She measured 25mm EMD, and 3mm fat.
One lot of 10 straws from Youlden Valley Jagermeister sold for $100 per straw to Willowstone Boer Goat Stud.
The auction was conducted by Nutrien Livestock with John Settree taking bids.
"There was some high quality stock fantastically presented today," Mr Settree said.
