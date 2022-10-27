CONDOBOLIN property Avalon has sold at a Ray White Rural auction for $5.925 million.
Covering 4901 hectares (12,110 acres) of freehold country, the property was bought by the Waters and Smith families, who have adjoining land.
The sale price is equal to about $1209/ha ($489/acre) with six of the 10 registered bidders active at the auction attended by about 70 people.
Avalon is located 80km north west of Condobolin in the tightly held Vermont Hill district.
Avalon is described as level to gently undulating red loam to red sandy loam and granite soils. Timbers include kurrajong, pine, yellow box and rosewood. There is 1113ha of arable country with about a further 2050ha of country that was chained and raked in the 1990s.
Improvements include two a bedroom weatherboard house, three stand shearing shed, grain shed, sheep and cattle yards, two machinery sheds, and a one bedroom cottage.
The marketing of Avalon was handled by Paddy Ward, Ray White Rural, Condobolin.
