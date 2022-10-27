The Land

Condobolin's Avalon sold at auction

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
Updated October 27 2022 - 12:50am, first published 12:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate
The Condobolin property Avalon has sold at a Ray White Rural auction.

CONDOBOLIN property Avalon has sold at a Ray White Rural auction for $5.925 million.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Phelps

Mark Phelps

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.