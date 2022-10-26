A six week pause on feral animal control in NSW national parks has angered farmers and their unlikely allies the Greens while experts in the field renew their call for all land managers to work together on the problem.
Ripe climatic conditions as eastern Australia heads into a third La Nina are allowing invasive animals to breed up in huge numbers and NSW Farmers today called for the killing to begin again by this week's end.
The temporary cull in feral species eradication was first raised by the Invasive Species Council after NSW environment minister pledged to honour 2030 targets on extinction control.
"Millions of feral deer, pigs, horses and goats are pushing our precious places and wildlife to the edge," the council wrote on its web page. "They are eroding streams, stopping forests from regenerating and outcompeting endangered native wildlife.
"But right now, in a knee-jerk reaction to complaints from Ray Hadley on 2GB, the NSW Government has secretly placed an indefinite 'pause' on all shooting of feral animals in NSW National Parks."
NSW Farmers immediately joined the chorus of protest, with CEO Pete Arkle saying: "Putting an immediate halt to pest control efforts is like trying to put out half a fire, they'll simply come back again and in larger numbers.
"The state government has spent good money trying to tackle the problem of pest animals, but this decision could undo that spend.
"This is a risk to our biosecurity, productivity, and conservation efforts, and the government needs to deliver the prompt resumption of pest animal control."
NSW Greens senator Sue Higginson, who has championed for more work to be done to curb Australia's extinction rate, said the job of culling feral animals was well worth the investment.
"We are shocked that there has been a pause on control. We initially thought this was just for Kosciuszko National Park but it appears to be across the entire national parks estate at a time when climatic factors are allowing invasive species to get a leg up.
She said culling of feral animals was "categorically not a waste of time.
"Invasive species management is designed to protect biodiversity. We call on the minister to do his job.
"He has committed to do this very thing and yet he knew about the pause. If you let the problem go it becomes harder to control."
Wild Dog Facilitator with Invasive Animals Cooperative Research Centre David Worsley, who farms at Nullamanna, said there was no doubt that land managers would lose ground to ferals with the national parks pause taking place.
"Any setback always hurts," he said.
"Feral animal control is opportunistic. You can't put it in your calendar and come back to it later.
"Feral animal management is always a people problem. We have all got to be engaged. The problem is not just with national parks and wildlife, it is across all landscapes."
Mr Worsley credits the Northern Tablelands wild dog control program as being an example of one where people work together - most of the time - and he pushes the concept of "nil tenure" or whole of landscape approach to invasive species control.
Landholders who do not join in baiting programs create islands of reinfestation, he said.
Wild pigs are some of the hardest animals to eradicate, with a 99 per cent knockdown needed to keep populations in check, yet research shows they have only about a three to five square kilometre home range, so multiple land managers working together can keep on top of them.
Deer require a 35pc population cull and their home range is just one to two square kilometres.
Wild dogs need a 70pc cull and their home ranges cover more than 7000ha.
Wild cats are the biggest problem, with the ability breed quickly and they cover large areas, killing one billion mammals in Australia annually.
