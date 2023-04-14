Muscle matters: How to simply pack more protein into your diet

Increasing protein has been shown to increase energy levels, speed up metabolism, strengthen immune function, and even improve mood. Picture

This is branded content.

If there were one change in diet that would improve your health across the board, it would likely be increasing protein intake. Though many assume that protein is reserved for athletes or bodybuilders, there are several things all of us can benefit from by eating more protein.



The recommended daily intake is 0.8-1.2 grams of protein per kilogram of body weight, with more active individuals at about 1-1.2 grams per kilogram. If you want to reach your ideal intake, you have many options. Protein can be found in many foods. In this article, we'll discuss some easy ways to pack more protein into your diet.

Eat more eggs

Eggs are probably the most versatile and nutritious food you can include in your diet. These dietary powerhouses have 7 grams of protein and are loaded with iron, vitamins, minerals and carotenoids. Including eggs in your diet can help boost your protein intake throughout the day, and luckily, there are multiple ways to prepare this delicious food.

Add Greek yogurt

Introducing greek yogurt to your meals is another great way to boost your protein intake. For every 100g, there is up to 10g of protein which is much higher than other types of yogurt. You can add Greek yogurt to your breakfast cereal, eat it with fruit or even add it to your savoury dishes as a condiment.

Snack on jerky

Replacing snack foods with more nutritious protein-rich options can be a great idea. Too often, we snack on potato chips or chocolate bars which contribute to energy crashes and are not very satiating. Luckily protein-rich foods such as Australian beef Jerky help you stay fuller for longer and will give that boost to your daily protein intake.

Leaner cuts of meat

Another thing you should be aware of is your current cuts of meat; if you're looking to increase your protein intake, it may help to avoid fatty cuts. The leaner cuts will naturally have higher protein levels; another benefit is that you'll probably lower your calorie intake when you remove the fats. Some good examples of leaner meats can be sirloin steak and game meats such as venison.

Keep seeds & nuts on hand

Not all protein-rich foods are animal products; seeds & nuts provide reasonable amounts of protein and other minerals. This is another great snack you can keep on hand to eat throughout the day that is an excellent replacement for low-protein processed foods. The amount of protein for about 100g of mixed nuts is about 20g which will add up throughout the day.

Protein shakes & bars

The more obvious choice is adding protein shakes or bars into your diet. If you head into any supplement store, you'll find a range of products that should suit your taste. These options are typically high in protein since they're designed for athletes or gym-goers but can be very convenient and easy to prepare. With multiple options, flavours, macronutrient ratios, and even vegan choices, it shouldn't be too hard to find the right products for you.

Include cheese

Surprisingly some types of cheese can be pretty rich in protein; the variation in types of cheese makes the difference, with harder, more aged types providing higher protein content. It may be hard to eat in large amounts, but parmesan has up to 35.8g of protein per 100g serving. Another good option is cottage cheese with 12.4g per 100g serving.

To conclude