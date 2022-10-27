THE heifer market sold hot at the Wodonga store sale on Thursday where they topped at $2390 a head.
A total of 1097 cattle were yarded, which mostly consisted of black weaner steers.
Michael Unthank, Brian Unthank Rural, said overall it was a good sale with cows and calves, as well as older steers, on par with the market a fortnight ago.
"Once we got onto the lines of weaner steers they were $20 to $30 better," he said.
Mr Unthank said heifers were the real standout and sold for $50 to $100 more than the last sale.
"They were very fiery," he said.
The yarding was smaller than expected which Mr Unthank said was due to difficulty in getting trucks in and out of properties with the weather.
Lighter steers weighing less than 330kg typically sold for $1900 to $2290 while heavier steers mostly made $2200 to $2600.
Heifers weighing up to 330kg typically sold for $1460 to $1980 while heavier heifers made $1900 to $2390.
Cows with calves sold for $$2260 to $3750 and pregnancy-tested-in-calf cows made $2080 to $2540.
Comrie Cattle, Osbornes Flat, sold eight Angus steers, 486kg, for $2600 and L and A Digby, Kiewa sold seven Angus steers, 409kg, for $2450.
Tibooburra Angus, Yellingbo, sold five Angus steers, 365kg for $2330 and Macleod Pastoral, Jingellic, sold 12 black baldy steers, 411kg, for $2540.
In the Herefords R and GF Zauner, Bungil, sold 27 Hereford steers, 332kg, for $2250. The same vendor sold another line of 27 for $2240 and another 26 for $2220.
A line of 17 Charolais-cross steers, 333kg, from Jason and Cathryn Singe, Tallangatta, sold for $2120. The same vendor also sold another 14 Charolais-cross steers, 303kg, for $2050.
In the heifers T and E Kirk, Myrtleford, sold 21 Angus heifers, 396kg, for $2390 and L and C Class, Allans Flat, sold eight Angus heifers, 369kg, for $2080.
Booralea Livestock, Mansfield, sold 21 Angus heifers, 312kg, for $1960 and Racha Holdings, Corryong, sold 12 Angus heifers, 313kg, for $1810.
A line of 30 Santa Gertrudis/Shorthorn heifers, 329kg, sold for $1980 and Rocky Sutherland, Thologolong, sold five Murray Grey heifers, 444kg, for $2060.
A small number of cows with calves and PTIC cows were also penned including 15 Angus cows with 16 calves from Boorome, Nalinga, sold for $3750.
Kentucky Pty Ltd, Corowa, sold 14 Hereford cows with calves for $3360 and J Craddock, Warrenbayne, sold two Angus/Holstein cows with calves for $3340.
A line of two black baldy PTIC cows from M Mahoney, Mansfield, sold for $2540.
The sale was conducted by Brian Unthank Rural, Corcoran Parker, Rodwells and Schubert Boers.
Journalist based in Wagga Wagga covering all things agriculture in southern NSW.
Journalist based in Wagga Wagga covering all things agriculture in southern NSW.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.