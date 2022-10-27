The Land
Wodonga heifers to $2390

By Alexandra Bernard
October 27 2022 - 5:00am
Jason Singe, Tallangatta, with his pen of 14 Charolais-cross steers, sold for $2050. Photo: Alexandra Bernard

THE heifer market sold hot at the Wodonga store sale on Thursday where they topped at $2390 a head.

