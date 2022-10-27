A "serendipitous" decision to retire to Glen Innes has added an experienced voice to the town's desire to attract general practitioners (GPs) and allied health professionals to settle and establish a lifestyle there.
Retired Brisbane GP Karen Munster and her husband had travelled up and down the New England highway on his motorbike and "kept on coming back" to Glen Innes as a potential place to live.
"It was one of those serendipitous kinds of things when we were in the process of moving here.
"My husband loves motorcycles, and I just pillion on the back. We'd been driving up and down the New England highway looking for cooler, smaller areas where we could retire because we were a bit jacked off (with) the humidity in Brisbane and the horrible heat, the size and all that hustle and bustle.
"It was a done deal during the last visit we made to Glen Innes when we went for a drive up a road and stumbled across the railway stationmaster's house that was for sale, and we bought it that weekend," she said.
Becoming involved with Attract Connect Stay came about after seeing a notice about the think tank that the Glen Innes Severn Council was hosting to address health workforce shortages in the area.
READ MORE AT:
"I wanted to see what it's about, and that was where Dr Cath Cosgrave was describing the Attract, Connect, Stay (ACS) concept because she was looking for towns that want to be on the pilot program.
"So the moment I heard about it and saw the research, I just thought, wow, this is a fantastic opportunity for Glen Innes and many rural towns that would benefit from involvement.
"Once they had elected their Governance Committee and then raised funds to be able to advertise for the recruiter connector position, I applied for the job.
Ms Munster said Dr Cath Cosgrave came across the concept of ACS in 2019 as part of a Churchill Fellowship trip to Canada.
She visited the town of Marathon in Ontario. She learned of how that community responded to its critical health workforce shortages, which was the establishment of a community-funded and managed Health Workforce Recruiter Connector position.
On her return to Australia, she wrote in her report to the Churchill Fellowship the recommendation for mobilising the passion, knowledge and practical skills of residents, community groups and local organisations.
Glen Innes was selected as a pilot site for ACS, so the community-led project aims to attract and retain healthcare professionals.
Sheryn Nourse is the chairperson of a new community organisation formed to implement the project in the LGA. She is also a retiree from Queensland, who moved to Glen Innes after a long career in the public service "always in health portfolios".
The group held its first meeting in February and is developing a robust work plan to take the project forward. Other members of the ACS committee include Kate Dance, a solicitor who has returned to Glen Innes; Shageer Mohammed, who moved to Glen Innes to be the chief financial officer with a local business; and another long-term resident in Catherine Donald, who has experience in teaching and training.
"Our involvement arose from a community meeting held as a Glen Innes 'think tank' in 2021 at which community members identified healthcare workforce shortages as an issue of deepest concern," Ms Nourse said.
She said with the anticipated arrival of a GP; it will be a case of replacing the loss of another GP.
"We're still two to three GPs short of having a full compliment. But it's not about the money.
"I've heard that Julia Creek (in far north Queensland) is offering a salary of $500,000 plus benefits, and they can't attract anyone to take the position," she said.
"It's not about the money; it's about getting the right person to fit with the town. That's what Dr Kate found on her visit to Marathon."
Ms Munster said she works with local health groups and tries to define their bucket list.
"I work with health professional practices, so GP and allied health in the private sector look at their health workforce needs.
"What type of person or qualifications do they need? All those different things they're looking for when seeking someone to join their team. And then I go out and find them.
"Then we help them and their families and partners to settle into Glen Innis and make social connections.
"Like helping to organise a job for their partners, schools for the children, hobbies and sports interests, all that sort of thing.
"In the last three months, I've helped find rental accommodation for two families that are coming to Glen Innes and just helping them with, you know, the things that the family that particular family needs. One of the families has a child with special needs, so they want a nanny to assist, so we've been advertising in the community to look for a nanny for them."
Ms Nourse is quietly confident the pilot program will meet the needs of the residents of Glen Innes.
"The model's strength is who will work for us?" she said.
More information about Attract, Connect, Stay can be found online at https://attractconnectstay.com.au/
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.