The Land

Bundarra's Koorani and Glen Hazel sold under the hammer

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
Updated October 27 2022 - 6:18am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate

VERY well watered 1462 hectare (3612 acre) northern NSW aggregation Koorani and Glen Hazel has sold at auction for $4.4 million.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Phelps

Mark Phelps

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.