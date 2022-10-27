VERY well watered 1462 hectare (3612 acre) northern NSW aggregation Koorani and Glen Hazel has sold at auction for $4.4 million.
Located 16km north of Bundarra, the property was bought by Jourdan Prior and Lachlan White from Inverell, who trade as White Agriculture, and will now live on the property.
The sale price is equal to about $3010/ha ($1218/acre). With an estimated carrying capacity of about 300 breeders, the sale price is in the $14,000-$15,000/cow area range.
The property features a significant 1500 megalitre storage dam. The water access licences comprise of two unregulated river licences totalling 175ML and a 4.5ML stock and domestic licence.
Combined with overland flow, there is said to be an opportunity to develop irrigation.
Water is also supplied by dams and a frontage to Sandy Creek.
The well fenced aggregation is divided into 25 main paddocks pastured with principally summer active native species.
There was also previously an on-property aquaculture business producing silver perch to the restaurant market.
The well developed aquaculture infrastructure is currently not in operation, although it has been well maintained.
The processing shed is complete with water pumps, piping, holding and purging tanks, a muck tank and a coolroom.
Other improvements include a two storey, double brick, four bedroom homestead on Koorani plus a four bedroom cottage on Glen Hazel.
The Koorani homestead is located in an attractive setting overlooking the storage dam where recreational activities including water skiing, kayaking and fishing have been enjoyed.
Other infrastructure includes two sets of steel cattle yards with a central laneway system, a large steel frame hay shed and attached skillion bay, two machinery sheds with workshop plus additional storage for plant and equipment. Adjacent to the homestead is a self-contained flat positioned above the main workshop area and an office.
The marketing of Koorani and Glen Hazel was handled by Andrew Starr and Bruce Birch from Ray White Rural NSW.
