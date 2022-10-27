The Land

Parkes farming property listed at $5.5 million

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
Updated October 27 2022 - 6:37am, first published 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate
A 806 hectare farming property at Parkes has been listed at $5.5 million after being put to auction.

A 806 hectare (1992 acre) farming property at Parkes has been listed at $5.5 million after being put to auction.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Phelps

Mark Phelps

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.