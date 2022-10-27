A 806 hectare (1992 acre) farming property at Parkes has been listed at $5.5 million after being put to auction.
The listed price, which includes crops, is equal to about $6824/ha ($2761/acre).
Located on Treweekes Lane, the property offered by NJS Corporation is described as being quality yellowbox country in a sought after area.
The majority of the property is arable and has been continuously farmed for 15 years.
The impressive infrastructure includes two 48x18m sheds, eight silos, a shearing sheds, yards, and bulk grain storage.
There is also a well positioned, renovated four bedroom brick residence.
The property is being offered with management and available contractors.
Contact Ainslie Toole, 0407 946 838, Nutrien Harcourts, Forbes.
