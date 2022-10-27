The Land

Coonamble's Almora sold under the hammer

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
October 27 2022 - 7:30am
FarmBuy Real Estate
Almora sold under the hammer

THE 1496 hectare (3697 acre) Coonamble property Almora has sold at auction for $3.25 million.

Mark Phelps

Mark Phelps

Journalist

