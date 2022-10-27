Almora sold under the hammer

THE 1496 hectare (3697 acre) Coonamble property Almora has sold at auction for $3.25 million.
Offered by Brad Lincoln, the sale price is equal to about $2172/ha ($879/acre).
Bidding started at $2.9m with three of the five registered parties active at the auction.
Located 42km east of Coonamble and 41km west of Baradine, the property in nine paddocks is described as being 95 per cent arable with heavy, red and grey clay loam soils.
Pastures include of clover, ryegrass and native grasses with grey box, myall, and rosewood timber.
Water is supplied by three dams, and three bores service 20 troughs. The average annual rainfall is recognised as being 508mm (20 inches).
Structural improvements include an older weatherboard home, machinery shed, four stand shearing shed, and steel sheep and cattle yards.
The marketing of Almora was handled by Jason Hartin, Hartin Schute Bell, and Peter Dwyer, Peter Milling & Co.
