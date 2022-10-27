As a result, the principal focus of FFN's operations in its twentieth year has been to revitalise its operating structure, and develop strong engagement strategies to ensure that the organisation is not only reflective of the current agricultural industry, but to ensure that the organisation is still meeting the needs of its members across all commodities - particularly in circumstances where we have been traditionally 'beef heavy' due to our flagship event, the Young Beef Producer's Forum (YBPF) in Roma.