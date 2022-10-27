In November 2001, Deb McLucas - a fourth-generation farmer, and then ABC Radio rural reporter and broadcaster - decided she wanted to do something about the widespread concern she had seen expressed for the future of young people in rural industries.
As a result, and after continued research and consideration, Deb established the Future Farmers Network in 2002, with the belief that "it was not a shortage of young people in rural industries, but a shortage of identified and communicated opportunities that was the major problem".
In what is a testament to Deb's foresight, and passion for supporting youth in agriculture, the Future Farmers Network is now in its 20th year and remains the only national organisation dedicated to supporting young people in Australian agriculture, in all commodities.
In celebration of this exceptional milestone, the FFN board recently revisited its vision to ensure it reflected the ever-changing landscape that is Australian agriculture - now far broader than just individuals living and working on-farm.
The FFN board settled on a renewed vision to "support the development and growth of every young person in Australian agriculture", by harnessing industry partners to deliver events and practical upskilling opportunities for young aggies.
This means, we're not just for farmers - we're for every individual in the industry.
But what does that mean?
Like many organisations, FFN was faced with many challenges due to the ongoing effects of the coronavirus pandemic in Australia.
As an industry, the long-discussed and identifiable divide between commodity groups, and sometimes industry bodies within the same commodity groups, was highlighted even more over the past few years and remains a stumbling block for a true unification of Australian agriculture.
As a result, the principal focus of FFN's operations in its twentieth year has been to revitalise its operating structure, and develop strong engagement strategies to ensure that the organisation is not only reflective of the current agricultural industry, but to ensure that the organisation is still meeting the needs of its members across all commodities - particularly in circumstances where we have been traditionally 'beef heavy' due to our flagship event, the Young Beef Producer's Forum (YBPF) in Roma.
To achieve this, the FFN board hired Ms Adele Laughton as its first CEO in August 2021.
Ms Laughton has brought a wealth of experience to FFN through her background in entrepreneurship, business development and strategy, and has played an integral role alongside the FFN Board in rebuilding its, and the YBPF committee's, operating structures, developing renewed membership and partnership engagement strategies, and facilitating the day-to-day management of the organisation.
Whilst we have maintained our Top 5 newsletter and Mentor of the Month podcasts, these offerings will come with a twist in 2023, thanks to the continued support of corporate partners including Charles Sturt University, Bayer, Australian Retirement Trust, and GrainGrowers.
In keeping with the revised mission, the FFN board consider that it and its sub-committees need to lead by example when it comes to professional development in rural industries.
As a result, the FFN board have established a working relationship with Australian law firm Clayton Utz, which has a strong commitment to Australian agriculture, to provide ongoing professional development sessions for the FFN board, its sub-committees, and its members on topics including corporate governance and director's duties.
This will ensure that the next generation of leaders are equipped with the best possible skills to continue championing our industry.
Moreover, as an extension of its commitment to the professional development of our members, FFN has also recently partnered with the National Farmers Federation - in an apolitical capacity - to co-facilitate the Young Farmers' Council, a program to increase the NFF's engagement with young people in agriculture, across the commodities.
And what we consider to be a cherry on top for our restructure - and in celebration of our twentieth year - we are incredibly excited to be in discussions with major industry bodies, to combine resources, intellect, and experiences for the purposes of developing a Cross Commodity Event, aimed at providing the next generation of young aggies with a strong and united annual networking, engagement, and educational opportunity.
The event, which the FFN Board hope to hold for the first time in 2023, will enable young individuals and key industry bodies to meet in an apolitical setting to discuss issues faced by the entire agricultural industry.
Watch this space!
Whilst there is certainly a lot on the dance card for the FFN board and its CEO, we are excited to be taking the time to celebrate the FFN's remarkable milestone.
On October 27, we will be joined by FFN founder Deb McLucas, past FFN directors, members of industry, and supporters of FFN at a function generously hosted by the Clayton Utz Agribusiness and Food Industry Group, where we will not only toast the exceptional legacy Deb has created for young aggies, but also enjoy some of SEQ's freshest regional and local produce passionately prepared by Clayton Utz's dedicated catering team, including award-winning grouper from Rocky Point Aquaculture.
Here's to the next 20 years of FFN.
