Quirindi silo art project begins as artist Peter Ryan touches down

By Eva Baxter
October 28 2022 - 10:00pm
Peter Ryan has travelled from Perth to Quirindi to paint the silos. Picture by Peter Hardin

THE artist set to bring colour to Quirindi's silos has touched down in the town - but the silos will look bare for at least another week.

Local News

