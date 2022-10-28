THE artist set to bring colour to Quirindi's silos has touched down in the town - but the silos will look bare for at least another week.
The first step is to cover the concrete in a prep coat.
"Then after that I'm going to be spraying colours on the whole silo," artist Peter Ryan said.
"So it'll look like a bit of a colourful mess."
Mr Ryan paints murals, fine art, illustrations, children's books and animations.
His ability to capture the nature, tradition, and vitality of the Liverpool Plains in his proposal is the reason he was selected from a worldwide field of artists to paint the silos.
The job will take six to eight weeks, but he hopes to get at least one element finished as soon as possible.
"It's a nice boost for a big mural that if I come to site myself, or people can see one completely finished, they know what it's going to look like," he said.
It helps people stop worrying about how it will turn out, he said.
"The quicker I can get one little section polished means that I can direct them and say, 'it will look like that'."
Mr Ryan touched down in Quirindi on Tuesday October 25 and got to work the following day.
It was his first time visiting the town.
"It's beautiful," he said.
"I couldn't picture a more perfect spot for the silo.
"When I first drove into town, I could see it from a mile away, and it's in your viewpoint all down that main street.
"It's a great little place, and I'm hoping the silo brings a nice buzz to that lane."
There are some elements of the design that have been purposely kept open to add along the way.
"It's not pressure that I'm worried about," he said.
"I'm not worried but I want to make sure it's a great job for this town.
"I want them to all be excited and happy with it, so I won't be leaving until that's the case."
There will be an opportunity to meet the artist at the Liverpool Plains Business Chamber Breakfast at 7 am on November 9 at the Quirindi RSL Club.
On Sunday November 6 the company producing the light show for the silos, Illuminart, will hold a meeting and public demonstration of their work from 2 pm to 4 pm at Quirindi High School Hall.
