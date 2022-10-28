On Tuesday night Treasurer Jim Chalmers provided the country with his first federal budget in economic conditions most first-time treasurers would hope to avoid.
Overall, the budget provided no fireworks as it fell completely in line with pre-budget media briefings.
The total budget deficit for 2022/23 came in at $36.9 billion, which is a $41.1 billion improvement since the release of the Pre-Election Economic and Fiscal Outlook.
This dramatically improved position can mostly be attributed to revenue upgrades from higher commodity prices and a strong employment market.
The budget has largely delivered on Labor's election promises and shows commitment not to exacerbate any inflationary pressures in the economy.
It should be worth noting that major reform to resolve medium-term pressures on the budget have been postponed to May's budget next year, which will include any decision to rescind the legislated tax cuts for higher income earners.
US markets rallied last week as reporting season continued.
NASDAQ finished the strongest, up 5.22 per cent over the week, as the S&P500 also posted strong results as it ended the week up by 4.74pc.
Australia wasn't as fortunate as the ASX200 saw negative returns closing on Friday down 1.21pc over the week.
Currencies markets also saw movement as the strong US dollar fell in value against most major currencies.
The NZ dollar rallied by 3.36pc, the Euro by 1.44pc and the Australian dollar by 2.90pc, slightly recovering from its previous two-and-a-half-year lows.
The United Kingdom has its third prime minister this year as reports that Boris Johnson was contemplating an attempt at resurrecting his prime ministership were eventually cleared when Conservative Party member Rishi Sunak was announced as the new leader.
Following the news, UK 10 year gilt yields fell by 31bp to 3.75pc, which is 90bp off their peak during the Truss Premiership.
In China, the conclusion of the National People's Congress over the weekend brought no sign of movement on China's zero COVID-19 policy and confirmed the widely expected third term for president Xi who installed loyalists throughout the Party's top ranks.
The reaction in markets has been less than positive, with the Hang Seng falling by 6.4pc, which was its worse day since the GFC.
