The Land
Home/Markets

Cattle throughput at Northern Rivers Livestock Exchange second largest in NSW

JB
By Jamie Brown
Updated October 28 2022 - 4:56am, first published 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Increased yardings of store and prime cattle at Casino this year pushed the selling centre into second place statewide ahead of Dubbo, although the season had something to do with it.

Throughput of cattle at Casino's Northern Rivers Livestock Selling Centre swelled after the floods to bring the facility within cooee of the NSW top spot for last financial year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JB

Jamie Brown

North Coast reporter

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.