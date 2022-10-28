Throughput of cattle at Casino's Northern Rivers Livestock Selling Centre swelled after the floods to bring the facility within cooee of the NSW top spot for last financial year.
Tamworth, home of the big yardings, once again recorded the most head with 124,863 tags read for the 12 months ending June while Casino marketed 123,713, an increase of 20,277 year on year and just over a 1000 head - a single store sale - behind the leader.
Dubbo Regional Livestock Market wasn't far behind with 122,289; Wagga Wagga Livestock Marketing Centre on 107,274 and the Central Tablelands Livestock Exchange processing 102,770.
At Casino, where a modern facility under-cover replaced old council yards, throughput of cattle from the Richmond and Tweed Valleys is increasing by 110,000 a year, and has raised its state-wide profile from seventh place in 2018-2019. It now contributes 10.8 per cent of cattle offered in NSW.
"We're drawing from a bigger area. Our numbers are increasing and we're keen to grow further," said NRLX manager Brad Willis.
The total value of cattle sold through the NRLX for the 2021-2022 financial year was more than $210 million, up $70 million on the previous year. The total throughput was 123,713 head, up 20,277 on the previous year.
Mr Willis said the roofed cover retained 6-8pc of body weight during curfew and sale, which equated to more than $12m back into producers' pockets.
While throughput is trending upwards, this year's result was enhanced by a seasonal anomaly.
Severe flooding on the last day of February drowned Lismore saleyards, destroying the small office and weighing room adjacent to the historic selling rotunda. As a result 8000 head were sold through Casino for the last four months of the financial year, and if deducted would put Casino behind Dubbo.
Lismore agent Glen Weir, Ian Weir and son, said the only hold-up in re-opening the council-owned yards has been in the development approval process for a new office and weighing room with space for an NLIS scanner. A shortage of trades busy rebuilding the river city will extend the time before bidding is back.
Read more: Riverina sells the most - mostly sheep.
NSW selling centres by rank:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.