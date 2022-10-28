The Land

Pilot flown to Tamworth hospital after crashing helicopter into paddock off New England Highway at Gowrie | Update

Mark Kriedemann
Breanna Chillingworth
By Mark Kriedemann, and Breanna Chillingworth
Updated October 28 2022 - 6:01am, first published 6:00am
A CHOPPER pilot has been flown to Tamworth hospital with several injuries after crashing his helicopter while working near Tamworth.

