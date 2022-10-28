A CHOPPER pilot has been flown to Tamworth hospital with several injuries after crashing his helicopter while working near Tamworth.
It's believed the man was spraying paddocks with fungicide when he lost control of the helicopter on a property at Gowrie on Friday.
Emergency services rushed to the scene off the New England Highway, near the intersection of Garoo Road, about 12.45pm.
A farmer with a ute helped emergency services get to the injured pilot in the paddock. He had managed to climb out of the wreckage, and was up and walking around.
He suffered multiple limb injuries, paramedics said.
Witnesses at the scene said the chopper was "a mangled mess".
The Westpac Rescue Helicopter was tasked to the scene with a critical care medical team on board and worked with the crews on site to treat the patient.
He was then flown by the rescue helicopter to Tamworth hospital. Witnesses have told the Northern Daily Leader the man was spraying fungicide across a wheat crop.
Rural Fire Service (RFS) Inspector Mick Murphy said "it was just a small rotary wing helicopter doing spray work".
"It's a bit serious when you can't get to the site because it's too boggy," he said.
"Ambulance crews had to use light four-wheel-drives to get out and back."
Fire and Rescue NSW deployed its Hazmat team from Tamworth, as well as a fire tanker and pumper to the scene with fears the site might be contaminated.
An investigation into the cause of the crash is under way.
I take a particular interest in industry, environment, science, and technology subjects. Besides studies in media, my tertiary education covers genetics, as well as International Relations. I therefore strive to draw links between these varying disciplines to give a comprehensive analysis of developments in industry, agriculture, and the associated politics.
Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter
