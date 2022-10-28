Merino rams for high rainfall productivity

Concentrating on the fundamentals of breeding heavy cutting Merino and Poll Merino rams with white wool and long staples paid off for the Williams and Frost families when they presented 80 Merino and Poll Merino rams for their 14th on-property auction, at Thalabah, Laggan.
The sale was opened by family friend Brad Cartwright who has also had great success in the 2022 ANZ Agribusiness Crookwell Flock Ewe Competition, when his flock was the winner.
A moment was spent recalling the passing of stud founder John 'Sam' Williams, and Mr Cartwright said the current breeding aim continues 'Sam's' philosophy of "twin w's".
"Sam always talked about 'water' and 'weather'," he said.
"He bred sheep with the constitutions and confrontation to handle the conditions on the southern tablelands, and still keeping as much wool on the sheep as possible.
"He focused on white wool with 'matt' finish.
"The wool repels rain and keeps the dust out
The Williams and Frost families continue that breeding tradition, and they are proud of their large framed and well covered rams with bulky, bright soft handling medium to fine medium wool.
The top price paid was $6000, while the average price for 76 sold was $2069.
Gary Seaman, Lochness Merino stud, Laggan, who has been buying rams from Thalabah and before that stud Koonwarra for more than 40 years, bought the top priced ram.
"He is a completely save sheep," he said.
"He has the right wool for this high rainfall and the Thalabah sheep have always done a good job for me."
The sale was settled by Nutrien Crookwell, in conjunction with Elders and was interfaced with Elite Livestock Auctions through which platform eight rams were purchased.
Nutrien stud stock auctioneer Rick Power took the bids.
Jackaroo on Merino sheep studs in the Riverina, a lifetime working on the land with sheep, cropping and cattle. Graduate Charles Sturt Uni with degree in Business and a Dean's Certificate. Graduate C.B. Alexander Agricultural College
Jackaroo on Merino sheep studs in the Riverina, a lifetime working on the land with sheep, cropping and cattle. Graduate Charles Sturt Uni with degree in Business and a Dean's Certificate. Graduate C.B. Alexander Agricultural College
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.