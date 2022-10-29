JOSHUA Smith's photography career took off after photos of a flood he snapped from a plane were plastered across newspapers.
The phone didn't stop ringing after that, he said.
The Narrabri local has continued to try to document the spectacle of nature since.
As his home region began to fill with water last week, Mr Smith grabbed his gear and headed to greater heights.
"I think it's an important story to tell, we don't necessarily focus any attention on the doom and gloom," he said.
"More so on the spectacle that nature has provided at the end of the day."
READ ALSO:
The photographer is no stranger to floods, but the force of nature can still shock him.
"I guess if you ask the question about what amazed me about it, is that every single time there's a flood - it's different," he said.
"There's something different. No two floods are the same and they all end up in different places mysteriously, somehow.
"That's the single biggest, amazing thing."
Mr Smith focused his camera on the production of food and fibre when the floods that began his career receded.
He was struck that people in the city seem to give very little thought to where their meals and clothing comes from.
"We thought that we'd be able to effectively convey a little bit about that process through art."
He works with RM Williams Outback Magazine, and institutions focused on agribusiness to capture shots of farm life from above.
He said flooding is something country folk understand.
"It's just a cycle of nature and all of agriculture in particular," he said.
"And the countryside depends on it," he said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.