Bonza Airlines' second aircraft lands in Australia

Updated October 29 2022 - 1:57am, first published 1:30am
Bazza has touched down in Australia. Photo: Supplied

Bonza's second aircraft touched down at Sunshine Coast Airport on Saturday morning as the new low-cost carrier continues its preparations for wheels up.

