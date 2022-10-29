NEW England will be the start and finish point for the ninth annual Variety Postie Bike Dash.
They will ride postie bikes through NSW and Queensland over a six-day period.
This year they hope to inject more than $35,000 of much needed equipment and resources granted to seven small schools on the route.
Riders will line up at Curtis Park at Armidale on Sunday before going off the beaten track for over 1400km stopping at rural towns and schools before returning to Armidale on Friday, November 4.
They will pass through Inverell before coming back via Tenterfield and Glen Innes on Wednesday and Thursday.
Each town can look forward to the spectacle of the colourful crew dashing through with many of them dressed in novelty team themes including Postie Dogs, Wascally Wabbits, Pirates, Animals, Dusty Sistas, Mad Cows and seasoned Postie Dash team, The Black Widows who are thrilled to have this special event start and finish in their home town of Armidale.
READ ALSO:
Dash veteran, Greg Frost and his group of passionate Armidale entrants will be riding their Postie Bikes and in keeping with the zany fun of the event, have called themselves The Black Widows.
"It was just a bit of fun that we decided to call ourselves the Black Widows, after the dysfunctional motor bike club featured in the Clint Eastwood classic movie, Every Which Way But Loose," Mr Frost said.
"We are 12 long-time mates who all share a love for motor bikes, fun and fundraising for Variety. We arrive into these small towns and see first-hand the great work Variety does for kids in need.
"This is our inspiration to continue to fundraise and we haven't let the floods nor Covid slow down our efforts with $30,000 raised for the Postie Dash and approximately $150,000 over the eight Dashes.
"Originally it started with two brothers wanting some family bonding time, I invited myself in 2015 and now there is a dozen of us enjoying six days together, exploring regional towns and all for the greater good. Our Dash highlight is meeting Variety recipients as it makes us all feel warm and fuzzy."
Variety NSW/ACT Executive Director David Small said the boutique event has grown in popularity since the 'Dashers' first hit the road in 2014.
"The Postie Bike Dash is a unique event that brings together riders of all ages - from their early 20s through to 70s and people from all walks of life with two things in common, a postie bike and a desire to help kids in need," he said.
"They may all begin the event as strangers, but everyone crosses the finish line as friends having shared an incredible six days of adventures together delighting communities along the way.
"Variety impacted the lives of more than 28,500 kids last year but we are only able to do our vital work thanks to the generosity of our incredible supporters, including those who take part in our motoring events.
The Dash will visit a number of small, remote schools and everyone will have the chance to see our grants in action and discover just how valuable the support is to these regional communities."
Participants are required to raise at least $2000 to join the Dash with the funds helping to support children in NSW and the ACT who are sick, experiencing disadvantage or living with a disability.
The Variety Postie Bike Dash is proudly supported by First National Real Estate and Tamex Transport with logistical support from Australia Post.
To find out more about Variety Postie Bike Dash, visit www.variety.org.au/postiebikedash
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular newsletters
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.