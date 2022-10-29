The Land

Riverina farmers unswayed by promise of extra power line payouts

Monty Jacka
By Monty Jacka
October 29 2022 - 9:00pm
Book Book grazier Peter Lawson says the extra compensation is a "step in the right direction", but not enough to sway sentiment towards proposed power lines. Picture by Monty Jacka

Bumper compensation for landowners who accept power lines atop their properties has not been enough to sway the minds of farmers fighting for the infrastructure to be put underground.

