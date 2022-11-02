Letters to the editor | November 3

Leon Arundel, Downer, ACT, lists four short-term Australian Prime Ministers, following the British PM Liz Truss' short tenure, in a recent letter to the editor to the Canberra Times. These include Arthur Fadden (39 days), John McEwen (22), Earle Page (19) or Frank Forde (7), but there was another! William Lyne, who only lasted five days. Lyne was Premier of NSW, the "senior" colony, and was appointed Prime Minister by the designated Governor-General, Lord Hopetoun, on December 19, 1900. Lyne's task was to form a cabinet to ensure the new Commonwealth could function from January 1, 1901, until an election could be held and a Parliament formed. Lyne couldn't form a cabinet and returned his commission on December 24, 1900. Hopetoun then commissioned Edmund Barton as Prime Minister.