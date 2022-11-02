Letters to the editor | November 3

Want to have your say in The Land. Send a letter to letters@theland.com.au (include your name, location and a contact number). Submissions may be edited.
Not least given the proposed New Zealand "fart tax" on ruminant methane emissions, as reported in The Land ("Fart taxed NZ ag set for 20pc capacity cut", October 20, p13) it may be well worth objectively reviewing the relevant scientific background to proposals of this nature.
Why so? Well, for a start, proposals of this nature are presumed to align with earlier IPCC recommendations dating back to the 1990s.
These relate to the recommended "stabilisation of greenhouse gas concentrations in the atmosphere at a level that would prevent dangerous anthropogenic interference in the climate system".
All well and good. The objective is to terminate the addition of inappropriate man made emissions to the atmosphere to prevent any anthropogenic interference with the climate system.
If the fact that ruminant emissions are no more than part of the overall carbon cycle, and not some kind of man made creation is insufficient to place them on the sidelines, it may be well worth focussing on one of the "Definitions to the Convention" as recommended to the Framework Convention on Climate Change at the Earth Summit in Rio de Janiro back in 1992.
The relevant definition reads as follows:
"Climate change means a change of climate which is attributed directly or indirectly to human activity that alters the composition of the atmosphere and which is in addition to natural climate variability observed over comparable time periods."
Apart from the fact that ruminants are a product of evolution isn't it of critical importance to understand that, in talking about controlling climate change, the IPCC is not pretending an attempted control of "natural climate variability"?
It is only seeking to prevent human activity causing preventable adverse distortions to that overall long term pattern of climate variability.
By all means taper off man made sources of methane emissions, but let us formally accept the reality that ruminant methane emissions are part of nature and are not man made.
ALIX TURNER, Camden South.
The rural doctor shortage will only be solved by a community campaign to parliament.
Views of the Rural Doctors Association are largely ignored because associations do not vote or influence votes in elections.
In a democracy, the wishes of voters rule for obvious reasons. Persuading government is very much like persuading stock. I am sure your stock do what you want, just like mine.
The views of rural residents are powerful because as voters they control MPs' careers.
When put to each MP in parliament in a planned way, as a farmer builds fences, those views are very effective.
I founded community advocate Fairgo.org while running sheep at Tullamore decades ago. We ask farming families and rural residents to email their support for more Rural Doctors in NSW to ruraldoctors@fairgo.org
At least 200 people are needed, and 1000 emails would speed up the process.
We don't sit on the verandah and wish our sheep into the yards to be shorn. Nor do we sign a petition about it.
We organise the shearing team. Organise supplies. Then we bring the sheep in. They are shorn and we later collect the wool cheque.
To bring more doctors to the bush requires first that we muster community support.
Without rural residents (voters) actually saying that they want more doctors in the bush, we will certainly not get them.
Please support this campaign by emailing ruraldoctors@fairgo.org with "Yes" on the subject line and your name and postcode in the message text.
If you wish, say why your own area needs more doctors in 50 words or less.
If we don't care enough to act, nor will the government.
Let's make this turn our turn and complete that mantle of safety that founder of the Royal Flying Doctor Service, John Flynn, mentioned so long ago.
GREG BLOOMFIELD, Araluen.
PHILLIAN Honey's small colony of bees ceased their work last week, on October 25, at 9pm, to protect the long term future of bees in the New Lambton area, our state and nation. It's a sad situation, but as a keeper I am proud of them and their consistent work day in day out to pollinate plants for food and produce honey for our pleasure.
Blackbutt Reserve will live on, and so too the many plants trees and flowers in our community and across Australia.
Ultimately, so will the future of bees. Thank you for your service and the honey you shared with us.
To the NSW Department of Primary Industries workers tasked with euthanising bees: we value your work and how difficult your task is, and we appreciate the sensitivity and compassion you demonstrate each day in carrying out your duties.
BILL LEARMOUTH, Phillian Honey, New Lambton.
Our family arrived in Albury in 1975, and were to experience two consecutive '100-year floods' and violent hailstorms that caused much damage.
There is a hypothesis that weather runs in an approximately 50-year cycle and the current heavy rain, etc. may be just that.
Let's not ruin the economy and our quality of life by adopting a Chicken Little (i.e. the Henny Penny fairy tale) approach to every shift in the weather.
Plan appropriately but get the infrastructure in place wisely and carefully.
NOELLE OKE, Albury.
I'm not a big television watcher, but I took the time to sit down and watch the ABC's "Australia Remastered: Forces of Nature" (Flood) on Sunday evening.
I guess I should not have been surprised to hear presenter Aaron Pederson blame irrigators upstream of the Barmah Forest for the death of half its River Red Gums.
It is disappointing when presenters ignore facts when they interfere with ideology. Those same irrigators have returned nearly one in three litres to the environment in the past two decades through water reform and have since watched helplessly as the forest was unnaturally flooded in both summers of 2018 and 2019, while farmers were stuck on zero allocation.
They're the same farmers and communities who watch forest health decline due to planned environmental flooding, which pre-wet forests that would otherwise have acted as sponges in large rainfall events. These are the same communities which are concerned about native fish starved of oxygen during blackwater events, which are again exacerbated by manmade environmental watering.
Please National ABC, use your position responsibly to help influence commonsense water policy, rather than promoting ideology that is not based on facts.
SHELLEY SCOULLAR, Albury.
Leon Arundel, Downer, ACT, lists four short-term Australian Prime Ministers, following the British PM Liz Truss' short tenure, in a recent letter to the editor to the Canberra Times. These include Arthur Fadden (39 days), John McEwen (22), Earle Page (19) or Frank Forde (7), but there was another! William Lyne, who only lasted five days. Lyne was Premier of NSW, the "senior" colony, and was appointed Prime Minister by the designated Governor-General, Lord Hopetoun, on December 19, 1900. Lyne's task was to form a cabinet to ensure the new Commonwealth could function from January 1, 1901, until an election could be held and a Parliament formed. Lyne couldn't form a cabinet and returned his commission on December 24, 1900. Hopetoun then commissioned Edmund Barton as Prime Minister.
RAY BLACKMORE, Kambah, ACT.
