Namoi Cotton's latest results in a wet year have pushed the company (ASX code NAM) up the Punter's watchlist to the point where he has decided to buy.
It is a decision he may well regret, given the state of the stock market as a whole, but the share price on the market has remained above the rights issue price throughout the fundraising drive - usually a good sign.
Namoi shares have been a solid, indeed boring, investment over the past five years, with the price fluctuating roughly between 30c and 50c. They pay no dividend, which is disappointing, but at least net profit in the latest half-year more than doubled to $12.4 million.
The recent battle, since amicably resolved, with Sydney-based investment group Samuel Terry Asset Management (STAM) adds a bit of extra interest to NAM.
The $14 million it will get from the rights issue will give it the spare cash to upgrade some facilities and reduce debt, giving it more elbow room to manage its cyclical cash flow.
The Punter has picked up 4000 NAM at a total cost of $1950.
He will have to wait a little longer, however, to pick up shares in Source Certain International, the company behind the TSWTrace system of tracing and certifying the origin of food and minerals. It is seeking to raise approximately $7 million in an initial public offer of shares but has had to extend the offer period by six weeks. Not a good sign.
The shares are now expected to start trading on the ASX under the code SC1 at the beginning of December.
Meanwhile, the Australian arm of the multinational UBS financial group has been snapping up shares in Beston Global Foods (BFC) and now holds 9.25 per cent. That's positive.
The Punter will probably take up his entitlement to new BFC shares under the 2.5c-a-share offer, which closes on November 22.
